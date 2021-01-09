[BN] Blitz: What the Bills have to do to advance

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 9, 2021
Take Five: Bills should have more composed Josh Allen in this playoff game
There's no indication that Bills fans should be worried about a repeat performance in a wild-card playoff game from Josh Allen. One year later, this isn't a quarterback who will exhibit some deer-in-the-headlights moments.
This isn't the same quarterback who took bad sacks and turned the ball over while letting a 16-point lead evaporate down in Houston. This isn't the quarterback who will unravel and try to do too much. Thankfully, he has more help this time around, especially his All-Pro wide receiver.
As Vic Carucci writes, "Allen’s development as a quarterback goes beyond his dramatic improvement in throwing accuracy. Throughout the season, he has demonstrated a far greater ability to stay focused and within himself."
Allen staying poised from start to finish is the Carucci's first key in this week's Take Five.
What else do the Bills need to do to win? Turn up the heat on Phillip Rivers. Don't let Jonathan Taylor take over.
Have you checked out the new Buffalo News store? Prints of commemorative front pages like "Beasts of the East" (1995) and "Fandemonium" (1988), plus the Dec. 20, 2020, AFC Championship front page poster. Shop Now >>
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Scouting report: The Bills have reached this point – a home game as a touchdown favorite and the AFC's No. 2 seed – in large part because they've been so pass-happy. That shouldn't change this afternoon. The Colts are beatable through the air, and are down one of their cornerbacks. Here's this week's scouting report, which gives the advantage to Buffalo. Read more
Matchups to watch: Bills guards are going to have their hands full with DeForest Buckner. Bills receivers should get a break without Rock Ya-Sin in the Indianapolis secondary. Leslie Frazier is going to make Phillip Rivers work. Mark Gaughan has more. Read more
Why Colts legend Dwight Freeney is rooting for the Bills: Friends over family? Freeney has a strong relationship with Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison. “These are the dudes who I brought up in the game a little bit, so I always have this fatherly like, ‘Godfather’ type of thing with them, thinking about their successes.” Jason Wolf details how their friendship started in Indianapolis and more on Addison's rise from undrafted free agent to the Bills' leading sacker at age 33. Read more
Mailbag: Who won the Diggs trade?: Jay Skurski wrote a story this week about whether or not the trade that brought Stefon Diggs to Buffalo from Minnesota was the best trade the Bills have ever executed. This can also be true: It's a trade both teams would make again today. This week's mailbag leads with the question of who won the Diggs trade and includes an early O-line prediction for 2021, a thought on Ken Dorsey's future and much more. Read more
Kirst's column: From News columnist Sean Kirst: "Jaron Bruzgul was a dad to four, a runner who bowled with either hand and built his own house, a guy who loved Steve Tasker. Now his friends, stunned by unthinkable loss, came up with playoff tribute you'll see near the stadium." Here's the story of the billboard you may see today. “It’s perfect for this weekend because it's what he would have lived for." Read more
Playoff Saturday: Milt Northrop takes a look inside all three Saturday playoff games. For the Bills and Colts, it's their first playoff matchup since 1948. Read more
Our picks: Here's how our staff sees the game playing out today. Read more
And here's our picks against the spread for the Super Wild-Card Weekend. Read more
Silence is golden?: From USA Today's Jarrett Bell... The NFL and teams spoke out after George Floyd's death but are silent after Capitol riots. Why? Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Rick Jeanneret to work 20 Sabres games, including Thursday's season opener. Read more
Dylan Cozens, Jack Quinn join Sabres for their first practice of camp. Read more
Colleges: UB running back Jaret Patterson pulls off rare All-America collection. Read more
Niagara can't muster comeback in 76-70 loss to Rider. Read more
High schools: Meet the 2020 All-Western New York Scholar Athlete winners for fall. Read more
Photos: Remembering Tommy Lasorda, 1927-2021. Read more
Today in sports history: Joe Louis retains boxing title with first-round knockout in 1942. Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.