[BN] Blitz: What the Bills have to do to advance

Matchups to watch: Bills guards are going to have their hands full with DeForest Buckner. Bills receivers should get a break without Rock Ya-Sin in the Indianapolis secondary. Leslie Frazier is going to make Phillip Rivers work. Mark Gaughan has more. Read more

Why Colts legend Dwight Freeney is rooting for the Bills: Friends over family? Freeney has a strong relationship with Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison. “These are the dudes who I brought up in the game a little bit, so I always have this fatherly like, ‘Godfather’ type of thing with them, thinking about their successes.” Jason Wolf details how their friendship started in Indianapolis and more on Addison's rise from undrafted free agent to the Bills' leading sacker at age 33. Read more