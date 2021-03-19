[BN] Blitz: What signing Mitch Trubisky says about the Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 19, 2021

Vic Carucci: Signing Mitchell Trubisky makes loud statement about Bills' contender status

Most Bills fans probably didn't think much about the backup quarterback position entering this offseason ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

Maybe Matt Barkley would be back. Maybe the Bills would go after Ryan Fitzpatrick. Heck, maybe they were comfortable with Jake Fromm. When you have an MVP candidate as the starter, it's hard to even pay much attention to the backup QB.

Except, of course, when you see the news break that the Bills signed the No. 1 pick from the 2017 NFL draft, Mitch Trubisky, to a one-year deal.

Wait ... what?

But Vic Carucci said signing Trubisky said a lot about how the Bills view their position as contenders.

See, along Lake Michigan, Trubisky is a bust.