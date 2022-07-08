[BN] Blitz: What should the Bills expect from Greg Rousseau in Year 2?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 8, 2022

Bills questions: What should the Bills expect from Greg Rousseau in Year 2?

Yesterday's installment in our series on questions facing the Buffalo Bills focused on the remade defensive line.

What should be expected from the unit?

It is a key question for the Bills, who lost six players from last year's defensive front. They brought in talent, some familiar talent, too. But the answer falls a bit on the shoulders of the young trio of Bills defensive linemen drafted over the last few seasons.

Most notably, eyes are on 2021's first round pick, Greg Rousseau, who is expected to have a larger role this season after a solid rookie campaign that saw him establish his presence in stopping opponents' rushing attacks.

Rousseau, 22, says he put on a few pounds of muscle.

Part 9 of 10 in our series of questions asks: What should the Bills expect from Rousseau in Year 2? Katherine Fitzgerald has the story.

MORE BUFFALO BILLS & NFL NEWS

Former Bill Stevie Johnson co-authors children's book: The book, "There’s Always a Way with Stevie J!," has a companion coloring book and is based on Johnson's trademark "Handle Biz, Have Fun" slogan and teaches kids about overcoming obstacles. “I felt like if the world is going to change, it’s going to start with the youth,” Johnson said. Read more

Shaded seats, recliners and an 'ultra-exclusive club': Some early clues as to what the fan experience in the new Buffalo Bills stadium may be were dropped this spring when the Bills distributed a survey to tens of thousands of ticket buyers. Tim O'Shei has the details on what to expect. Read more

Bills are best, PFF says: Pro Football Focus ranked all 32 NFL rosters, and the Buffalo Bills are ranked as the best team in the league. Read more

A dome in Chicago? From the Associated Press: "A panel appointed by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot recommended the city explore enclosing Soldier Field, part of an effort to convince the NFL’s Chicago Bears to remain in their lakefront home rather than leave for the suburbs." Read more

Hall semifinalists: Mike Shanahan and Mike Holmgren, who both won Super Bowls, are among 54 seniors, coaches and contributors named as semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Buffalo Sabres: Matthew Savoie headlines Sabres' three-pick, first-round haul at NHL Draft Read more

Inside the NHL: Sabres keep pushing for speed and skill by taking three centers in the first round Read more

Sabres' attempt to acquire Matt Murray nixed by goalie's no-trade list Read more

Buffalo Bandits: Bandits' Connor Fields lands in Rochester in trade after NLL Expansion Draft Read more

Today in sports history: July 8

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.