[BN] Blitz: What should be expected from the remade defensive line?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 7, 2022

Bills questions: What should be expected from the remade defensive line?

Von Miller was brought in to address Buffalo's biggest hole. The Buffalo Bills had one of the best defenses on paper last season, but there's no doubt that their inability to get after the quarterback has held them back at times over the last few seasons.

Miller is a future Hall of Fame member, and his presence will likely ignite a unit that needs a bit of a boost.

But Miller isn't the only new addition, and not the only reason Buffalo's defensive line will look a bit different in 2022.

Six players, all veterans, from last year's team are gone. Brandon Beane replaced some of them with veterans, including bringing back Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson.

The Bills need their young guys to take another step forward, too.

In the eighth part of our series on 10 questions facing the Bills ahead of training camp, Jay Skurski analyzes the new-look defensive line.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Shaded seats, recliners and an 'ultra-exclusive club': Some early clues as to what the fan experience in the new Buffalo Bills stadium may be were dropped this spring when the Bills distributed a survey to tens of thousands of ticket buyers. Tim O'Shei has the details on what to expect. Read more

Can the Bills keep their special teams together? A veteran group has fueled one of the best special teams units in all of the NFL, and keeping the covering units strong will be a key objective in training camp for new special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley. Read more

Mailbag: What other team in the AFC East poses the biggest threat to the Buffalo Bills, and why? How concerned should fans be that the overhyping of this team by the local media will seep into the locker room and complacency will set in? When Will Tre White return from injury? In case you missed it, Mark Gaughan answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more

Browns finally trade Baker Mayfield: Mayfield got his wish, and he'll have a chance at revenge against Cleveland in his first game with the Carolina Panthers. Read more

Football in the Olympics?: From the Associated Press: "Flag football will be played at an international, multi-sport event for the first time next week during the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama. The NFL may be the sport’s biggest cheerleader. The NFL partnered with the International Federation of American Football to bring flag football to The World Games with an eye on the 2028 Olympics." Read more

