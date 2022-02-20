[BN] Blitz: What public documents tell us about the Buffalo Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 20, 2022
Game day spending, player payrolls, small-market economics: What public documents tell us about the Buffalo Bills
In-depth details about the ongoing negotiations between New York State, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills on a new stadium in Orchard Park are hard to come by.
We know the stadium will be open-air, that taxpayers will put up some of the money and downtown Buffalo seems to have been ruled out.
Beyond that, fans and media alike are playing a waiting game.
But documents released by the state offer insight into both the negotiating strategies and potential plans for a new stadium. They provide hints into the early planning process of Bills officials and a glimpse at how far the money spent by fans – and paid to players – actually goes.
Tim O'Shei takes readers inside the documents and provides context and takeaways.
"As a big-league market, Western New York is small," O'Shei wrote. "Possibly smaller than you realize."
Why does that matter?
