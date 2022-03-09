 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Blitz: What positions are most important in free agency?
  Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 9, 2022

Bills Panthers first

Bills head coach Sean McDermott chats with defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (99) and defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) between plays on Dec. 19, 2021, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

What positions are most important for Bills in free agency? Here's our list

One week from today, NFL free agency will begin, though the offseason "started" with a bang Tuesday with the futures of Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson being decided.

The Bills are coming off a devastating end to the 2021-22 season. They lost to the Chiefs and failed to make it to the Super Bowl again. 

They're in an interesting position, however. They have a few needs, but don't necessarily have the cap space to make much happen.

Where will the Bills look first to make their upgrades?

Katherine Fitzgerald took a look at the Bills' priorities, starting with positions of most need, in advance of the start of the league year.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Bills over 2022 salary cap: The Bills will need to free up some room under the salary cap within the next week. Appearing Tuesday morning on WGR-550 AM, Brandon Beane said his team is currently about $6.6 million over the cap, which for the Bills in 2022 is $213.844 million. Read more

Later Tuesday, the Bills made a move, releasing linebacker A.J. Klein. Read more

Mock draft: Jay Skurski's first mock draft of the year has the Bills making sort of a splash. Add another piece on defense, in the secondary or up front? Nope. How about a breakaway receiver instead... Read more

Busy QB day: The big quarterback question marks were figured out Tuesday.

Aaron Rodgers will be staying with the Green Bay Packers. Read more

Russell Wilson, meanwhile, is heading to Denver. Read more

Did Rodgers leave a blueprint? From SI's Connor Orr: "The four-time MVP proved exactly how much teams should be willing to do to keep their stars happy, and everyone should take notice." Read more

Today in sports history: March 9

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

Related to this story

