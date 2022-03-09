[BN] Blitz: What positions are most important in free agency?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

What positions are most important for Bills in free agency? Here's our list

One week from today, NFL free agency will begin, though the offseason "started" with a bang Tuesday with the futures of Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson being decided.

The Bills are coming off a devastating end to the 2021-22 season. They lost to the Chiefs and failed to make it to the Super Bowl again.

They're in an interesting position, however. They have a few needs, but don't necessarily have the cap space to make much happen.

Where will the Bills look first to make their upgrades?

Katherine Fitzgerald took a look at the Bills' priorities, starting with positions of most need, in advance of the start of the league year.