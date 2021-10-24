[BN] Blitz: What might Brandon Beane do at the trade deadline?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Oct. 24, 2021
Bills Mailbag: What might Brandon Beane do at the upcoming trade deadline?
The second loss of the 2021 season combined with the bye week has Bills fans curious about the upcoming NFL trade deadline in this week's mailbag.
Should the Bills consider trading one of their edge rushers? Will the play of some young guns make the Bills part ways with a veteran? The roster is deep, so what moves might be made?
The trade deadline is 4 p.m. next Tuesday, but there are some factors going against the Bills making a meaningful deal before then.
They have very few, if any, holes to fill via trade. And there's also the issue of the salary cap.
"If I had to bet one way or the other, I’d wager the Bills stand pat," Jay Skurski wrote.
Read more of his thoughts on trading, as well as other questions about the plague of penalties, O.J. Simpson and the ring of honor, next summer's free agents and much more.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Sanders brings perspective to fast start: Emmanuel Sanders' experience has been an asset both on and off the field so far during his first season with the Bills. Playing well always helps. Sanders is on pace for his best yardage total since the 2015 season with Denver and he seems to like his new quarterback. Read more
A doctor's view: “So many times we’re so quick to decide on something in Buffalo because we’re afraid of what we’ll lose,” Dr. Ryan Miller said. “If we’re going to spend $1 billion or more on a stadium, then I think we need to really think hard about how it can help the community long-term, how it affects our neighbors, how it might be done in a way that breaks down so many of the boundaries in this community.” Sean Kirst has more. Read more
Knox out a few weeks: Dawson Knox might only miss a couple of games following hand surgery, according to a report from NFL Media's Mike Garafolo. Read more
Defenses showing Bills respect: In case you missed it, here's Mark Gaughan's story on how opposing defenses are showing Josh Allen and the Bills’ receiving corps more respect than ever through six games of the season. Read more
Ode to .500: From Sports Illustrated's Steve Rushin: "As the NFL goes to a 17-game season, it's time to appreciate what will be a far less frequent occurrence: the .500 season. So let's raise a glass to those who exhausted themselves on the Great Hamster Wheel of Futility." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Observations: Dustin Tokarski salvages a point for tired Sabres in New Jersey Read more
Inside the NHL: When it comes to Eichel, the money is as big an issue as the surgery Read more
Sabres notebook: Dan Girardi still spending time around the NHL roster Read more
Colleges: Dylan McDuffie, Jamari Gassett lead UB football in rout of Akron Read more
Buffalo State football gets routed by Ithaca Read more
High schools: St. Francis weathers Canisius rally, beats News' top-ranked team in overtime Read more
Frontier, Niagara Wheatfield, Portville earn top volleyball seeds Read more
Clarence, East Aurora, Eden earn ECIC swimming team titles Read more
Today in sports history: Oct. 24
