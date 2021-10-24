[BN] Blitz: What might Brandon Beane do at the trade deadline?

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Sanders brings perspective to fast start: Emmanuel Sanders' experience has been an asset both on and off the field so far during his first season with the Bills. Playing well always helps. Sanders is on pace for his best yardage total since the 2015 season with Denver and he seems to like his new quarterback. Read more

A doctor's view: “So many times we’re so quick to decide on something in Buffalo because we’re afraid of what we’ll lose,” Dr. Ryan Miller said. “If we’re going to spend $1 billion or more on a stadium, then I think we need to really think hard about how it can help the community long-term, how it affects our neighbors, how it might be done in a way that breaks down so many of the boundaries in this community.” Sean Kirst has more. Read more