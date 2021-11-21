[BN] Blitz: What makes the Hyde-Poyer pairing so special?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 21, 2021

Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer go in depth on what makes their pairing so special

Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer are in their fifth years together roaming the back of Buffalo's defense. The pair has become one of the NFL's best safety combos.

The veterans have enough talent and football IQ, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier thinks, that if the coach took a day off, the defense likely wouldn't miss a beat.

Hyde and Poyer signed as free agents on the same day. They've signed extensions that will keep them here through at least next season.

“Every ship needs a rudder, in terms of steering it where it needs to go, and those guys do a phenomenal job," coach Sean McDermott said.

What makes it all possible?

The Buffalo News sat down with Hyde and Poyer together to talk about why they wanted to stay together with the Bills, how their remarkable partnership has formed and what makes the other so good.