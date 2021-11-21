[BN] Blitz: What makes the Hyde-Poyer pairing so special?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 21, 2021
Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer go in depth on what makes their pairing so special
Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer are in their fifth years together roaming the back of Buffalo's defense. The pair has become one of the NFL's best safety combos.
The veterans have enough talent and football IQ, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier thinks, that if the coach took a day off, the defense likely wouldn't miss a beat.
Hyde and Poyer signed as free agents on the same day. They've signed extensions that will keep them here through at least next season.
“Every ship needs a rudder, in terms of steering it where it needs to go, and those guys do a phenomenal job," coach Sean McDermott said.
What makes it all possible?
The Buffalo News sat down with Hyde and Poyer together to talk about why they wanted to stay together with the Bills, how their remarkable partnership has formed and what makes the other so good.
Here's what they had to say, via Jay Skurski.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Their town, their tax dollars: A few weeks ago, Sean Kirst asked readers: Where do you think the new Bills stadium should go – if you believe a new stadium should go up at all? What did they say? Here are thoughts from readers, edited for brevity because of sheer volume, separated by general categories. Read more
Scouting report: The last few weeks, against weaker competition, the Bills had advantages all over the field. Will they have the same over Indianapolis? Here is Jay Skurski's scouting report for today's game. Read more
Q&A: Davis Webb talked about his nickname, getting into his first game and his races with Josh Allen on our latest Q&A feature. Read more
Mailbag: How will the Bills come out of this tough four-game stretch? Is Brandon Beane a good evaluator of offensive line talent? Are any position coaches on the hot seat? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more
Get ready for the game: Miss any of our Bills-Colts coverage this week? Here are a few stories to prepare you for today's game...
The Colts bring one of the top five offensive lines in the NFL to town Sunday to face the Buffalo Bills. Mark Gaughan analyzed what makes the line so good and how the Bills can combat it. Read more
He also wrote a column on the Bills season taking a turn for the more difficult starting today with Indianapolis. Read more
Our staff writers gave their predictions and explained why they think the Bills will win or lose today. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Inside the NHL: Don Granato reaches season's first crisis point. How will he react? Read more
Sabres Mailbag: Jack Quinn's NHL timeline, possible deadline trades, targets in UFA Read more
Sabres notebook: Henri Jokiharju nearing return after missing 15 games with injury Read more
Colleges: Rachel Lenzi: How Jeenathan Williams has blossomed in four seasons of UB basketball Read more
Early deficit dooms Canisius men's basketball; Niagara loses Read more
Canisius women break through, win home opener over Colgate Read more
High schools: Medina's special football season comes to an end in regionals Read more
Future of Class AA Far West Regional football game between Bennett and McQuaid is up in air Read more
Buffalo Seminary's Elle Noecker, Olean's Alexis Trietley star for Western New York in state swimming Read more
Big game, big plays: Addison Copeland leads Maritime/Health Sciences football to state semifinal Read more
Portville moves to state girls volleyball final; Niagara Wheatfield eliminated Read more
Today in sports history: Nov. 21
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.