[BN] Blitz: What leverage does each side have in stadium talks?
[BN] Blitz: What leverage does each side have in stadium talks?

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 29, 2021

Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park in a view from SUNY Erie South Campus, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. 

With time ticking on Bills stadium talks, what leverage does each side have?

Representatives for Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz are talking regularly in hopes of securing an agreement on a new stadium in Western New York in the next several weeks.

That deal would then have to go through the requisite approval process before becoming finalized.

What's clear is that a new stadium is coming, and the Bills and the government will be paying.

But, as Tim O'Shei writes, "the sticking points are complicated."

Where will the stadium be built? How much will the Bills (and NFL) contribute? If Bills management decides to break the lease and move the team, would they easily be able to?

Here’s a look at the leverage points each side brings to the bargaining table.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Harrison Phillips says he'll 'work through' playing with torn knee ligament: The defensive tackle played his best football Thursday in New Orleans. After two torn ACLs, Phillips suffered a PCL injury in the preseason that he's playing through. “I have, like, PTSD; went back to some really bad places,” Phillips said. “That’s how that thing kind of is. You always expect the worst and immediately jump ship. So, luckily, it wasn’t as bad as it could have been.” Read more

How the run game helped Allen, and breaking down Diggs' whip route: Brian Daboll made a commitment to running the football. The decision to bench Zack Moss and bring on the speed from Matt Breida made a difference. Jim Kubiak's weekly breakdown of Josh Allen and the offense shows how the run game opened things up for the Buffalo Bills. Kubiak's analysis includes a look at Stefon Diggs' impressive whip route. Read more

Mailbag: What would Jim Kelly's numbers look like today? What's up with the red zone offense? Has Brian Daboll been off his game? Why did the Bills get rid of Corey Bojorquez? Jay Skurski answers those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more

How Dawson Knox finds purpose helping kids: In case you missed it, Katherine Fitzgerald has the story on how the Bills' tight end has found his purpose giving back. Read more

Around the AFC East: Mac Jones threw two TD passes and the New England Patriots scored 20 unanswered points in a 36-13 win over the Tennessee Titans. Read more

Zach Wilson made his return to the New York Jets, who beat the Houston Texans 21-14. Read more

Tua Tagovailoa was nearly flawless. Cam Newton showed a lot of flaws. The result was the fourth win in a row for the Miami Dolphins in a blowout of the Carolina Panthers. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: As Seattle hits town, Hall of Famer and Kraken scout Cammi Granato reflects on brother Don Read more

High schools: Iona Prep grabs big lead and beats St. Francis in state Catholic title game Read more

Bennett crushes Cicero-North Syracuse, reaches Class AA state football final Read more

Colleges: Northern Iowa upsets No. 16 St. Bonaventure 90-80 Read more

UB women rally to beat James Madison Read more

Charlie Buscaglia's scheduling roads at Robert Morris lead back to Buffalo Read more

Today in sports history: Nov. 29

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

