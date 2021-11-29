[BN] Blitz: What leverage does each side have in stadium talks?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 29, 2021

With time ticking on Bills stadium talks, what leverage does each side have?

Representatives for Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz are talking regularly in hopes of securing an agreement on a new stadium in Western New York in the next several weeks.

That deal would then have to go through the requisite approval process before becoming finalized.

What's clear is that a new stadium is coming, and the Bills and the government will be paying.

But, as Tim O'Shei writes, "the sticking points are complicated."

Where will the stadium be built? How much will the Bills (and NFL) contribute? If Bills management decides to break the lease and move the team, would they easily be able to?