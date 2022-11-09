[BN] Blitz: What Josh Allen's week of recovery could look like

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 9, 2022

Analysis: What Josh Allen's week of recovery could look like

The severity of Josh Allen's elbow injury is still unclear, and fans shouldn't expect any significant clarity on Wednesday when the Bills release their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

There will be a body part listed. There will be a practice status. But those two things don't say a lot about what's going on.

There have been some slivers. ESPN reported an “ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves” evaluation. NFL Network said “multiple doctors are giving multiple opinions.”

Can 2018, when Allen missed four games with a partially torn elbow ligament, provide a road map in this instance if in fact the ligament is sprained?

And what exactly happens when a player gets second or even third opinions?

Ryan O'Halloran has more on what this week might look like for Allen.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Analyzing Allen: From Jim Kubiak's weekly review of Josh Allen and the offense: "Allen’s frustration in not having success down the field led to him needlessly taking more punishment than was necessary. He went to the turf too many times, took too many hits, and as a consequence toward the end of this game, like a prize fighter who had taken a beating for 14 rounds, he was too worn to muster a late rally." Read more

The rise of Rob Gronkowski: Tyler Dunne, a former Buffalo News reporter, has written a new book called "The Blood and Guts: How Tight Ends Save Football." He spoke with some of the best tight ends ever, including Gronkowski. Here's an excerpt from the book on Gronkowski. Read more

Position grades: Mark Gaughan watched the game again (so you don't have to). Here’s a position-by-position review of the Jets’ game, based on video review and scored on a scale of 0 to 5. Was any unit worthy of a good grade? Read more

Tyrel Dodson, Cam Lewis visit East Aurora Middle School: “It kind of puts it back into perspective how much kids look up to you,” Dodson said. “It’s just so surreal, it’s kind of crazy. ... I think that we have to remember that and not take it for granted.” Read more

Joe Davis, back to football: From Alan Pergament: "Fresh from calling the Astros’ six-game victory over the Phillies in the World Series, Joe Davis will be the play-by-play announcer for Sunday Bills-Vikings game on WUTV, the local Fox affiliate." Read more

The Colts have no next move: From The Ringer: "Frank Reich wasn’t the problem in Indianapolis. But the team – and especially owner Jim Irsay – don’t appear too interested in rational decision-making right now." Read more

