[BN] Blitz: What Josh Allen got his linemen for Christmas

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 25, 2020

What Josh Allen gave to his offensive linemen for Christmas

First it was iPads. Last year it was Traeger grills. This year, Josh Allen decided to share one of his passions with his offensive linemen.

The Bills' quarterback got the big men in his life custom-fit golf clubs, complete with Callaway Mavrik woods and irons, an Odyssey putter and an Ogio golf bag in red, white and blue Bills colors.

If all goes well for the Bills in the coming weeks, the guys won't get to use those clubs consistently until February. And that would probably be fine with everyone.

"Giving them the opportunity to go out and expand their horizons, try something new and just hang out on the golf course and get away from football for a little bit in the offseason, it’s something I love doing and hopefully one or two of them – or maybe even all of them, pick the game up and start to enjoy it as much as I do," Allen said.

Jay Skurski has the story on Allen keeping up the tradition of NFL QBs providing gifts for their linemen.