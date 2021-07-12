 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: What is Mitch Morse's future in Buffalo?
[BN] Blitz: What is Mitch Morse's future in Buffalo?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 12, 2021

Bills Colts

Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse and quarterback Josh Allen call out the Indianapolis Colts defense during the third quarter at Bills Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. 

Mitch Morse gives Bills 'athletic center more than a power center'

The Bills-Cardinals game in Arizona last year is one Buffalo fans have probably tried to erase from memory. The "Hail Murray" finish, the Kyler Murray prayer tossed to the waiting hands of DeAndre Hopkins, is the obvious first thing you think of about that game.

But it also was an interesting moment in the Bills portion of Mitch Morse's NFL career. The center who the Bills at the time of his signing made the highest-paid center in the league with a four year, $14.4 million deal was benched. He wasn't injured. Sean McDermott called it a "coach's decision."

That started a period of time when it wasn't clear Buffalo wanted Morse back for years three and four of that deal.

In March, the Bills asked him to take a $2 million pay cut to help provide cap relief. He agreed to it and will recover the money through incentives.

What do the benching and salary reduction have to do with Morse's future? Vic Carucci takes a look.

READ MORE

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

