[BN] Blitz: What is Mitch Morse's future in Buffalo?

July 12, 2021
Mitch Morse gives Bills 'athletic center more than a power center'
The Bills-Cardinals game in Arizona last year is one Buffalo fans have probably tried to erase from memory. The "Hail Murray" finish, the Kyler Murray prayer tossed to the waiting hands of DeAndre Hopkins, is the obvious first thing you think of about that game.
But it also was an interesting moment in the Bills portion of Mitch Morse's NFL career. The center who the Bills at the time of his signing made the highest-paid center in the league with a four year, $14.4 million deal was benched. He wasn't injured. Sean McDermott called it a "coach's decision."
That started a period of time when it wasn't clear Buffalo wanted Morse back for years three and four of that deal.
In March, the Bills asked him to take a $2 million pay cut to help provide cap relief. He agreed to it and will recover the money through incentives.
What do the benching and salary reduction have to do with Morse's future? Vic Carucci takes a look.
