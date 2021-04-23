[BN] Blitz: What if the Bills took Doug Flutie instead of Bruce Smith?

Nicholas recently provided The Buffalo News with a copy of his report, citing just one major drawback in the prospect: a lack of height.

Nicholas wrote of Flutie: "Can do things other QBs can't do. Super awareness and field vision, especially out of pocket. A winner. Very good arm despite unorthodox style. Clutch. ... Superior accuracy. Height is ONLY problem, and a major one unless offense is built around him. Back-up ... Can play in NFL for club willing to take him."