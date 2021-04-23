[BN] Blitz: What if the Bills took Doug Flutie instead of Bruce Smith?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 23, 2021
Inside the Bills' pre-draft scouting report on Doug Flutie in year Bruce Smith was No. 1 pick
What would have happened if the Bills drafted Doug Flutie instead of Bruce Smith in 1985?
Seriously, it could have happened.
Of course, Flutie ended up here eventually, but the Bills had interest in him. And it's possible if he was taller that he would've been the Bills' pick.
Bruce Nicholas, an assistant to the director of player personnel, scouted Flutie in the fall of 1984 and turned in a glowing report on the quarterback.
Nicholas recently provided The Buffalo News with a copy of his report, citing just one major drawback in the prospect: a lack of height.
Nicholas wrote of Flutie: "Can do things other QBs can't do. Super awareness and field vision, especially out of pocket. A winner. Very good arm despite unorthodox style. Clutch. ... Superior accuracy. Height is ONLY problem, and a major one unless offense is built around him. Back-up ... Can play in NFL for club willing to take him."
The Bills weren't that club, and Nichols said the Flutie consideration didn't get very far.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Will the Bills opt for Milano insurance?: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is not likely to be available at pick 30, so if the Bills want him, they're going to have to move up. On the surface, linebacker doesn't seem to be a position of need. But Owusu-Koramoah is one of the best football players in the draft, and the Bills might be wise to get some insurance for Matt Milano. Jason Wolf has the next profile on our series looking at potential draft targets. Read more
Similar to Owusu-Koramoah, Western Michigan wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge is another guy who isn't at an obvious position for the Bills to pick, but could be a perfect fit. Read more
Costly typo: A typo in a betting line on a Cleveland Browns-Kansas City Chiefs game in January led to a $10,500 windfall for nine eagle-eyed bettors. Read more
TV stuff: Former Patriots star Julian Edelman will become one of the studio analysts for “Inside the NFL." Also, the Sabres are making a big comeback when it comes to TV ratings. Read more
Small sample: From The Ringer: No evaluation of a first-round prospect requires as much projection as North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, who played only one game in 2020. Will it matter? Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Observations: Power play squanders Sabres' chance to rally against Bruins Read more
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on cusp of Sabres' most anticipated goalie debut since Ryan Miller Read more
Colleges: Brock Bertram to return to UB men's basketball team for sixth year Read more
Baseball: Blue Jays GM: Buffalo timetable is likely to come within the next week Read more
Photos: Installing new lights at Sahlen Field View photos
High schools: Gowanda schools superintendent says Poloncarz wrong about Gowanda-Alden football game Read more
Billy Wieberg and Grand Island boys volleyball still going strong Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.