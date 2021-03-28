[BN] Blitz: What history, analytics say about RBs drafted in the first round

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 28, 2021

First-round running back for Bills? What history and analytics say about the idea

At various points during mock draft season, experts have had the Bills linked to high-profile running backs for their selection at pick 30.

Clemson's Travis Etienne and Alabama's Najee Harris have both been mocked to the Bills in recent weeks.

Buffalo currently has two young running backs, but the Bills' running game was not good enough in 2020, no matter how potent the Josh Allen/Stefon Diggs combination allowed the passing attack to become.

Still... a running back in the first round? That's become a rarity in today's NFL. Only 14 running backs have been picked in the first round in the past 10 drafts.

C.J. Spiller, a former Bills first-round pick and now Clemson’s running backs coach, said Etienne is worthy of a first-round selection.

“He’s the total package,” Spiller told The News this week after a Clemson spring practice.