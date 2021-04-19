[BN] Blitz: What have we learned about Brandon Beane in his first 3 drafts?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 19, 2021

Bills draft roundtable part 2: What have we learned about Brandon Beane in his first three drafts?

Vic Carucci used two words to describe Bills GM Brandon Beane when it comes to the draft: Bold and calculated.

The combination of those words seems to be most ideal for a person in Beane's position in the NFL. A general manager needs to know when to make a move. They need to be aggressive when necessary. But they also need to be deliberate, which is obvious in Beane's approach to his job.

This will be Brandon Beane's fourth draft with the Bills, and by now we have a pretty good understanding of the executive he is and the way he leads.

What have we learned so far?

"We have learned a ton about Beane ..." wrote Mark Gaughan. "... He is determined to do everything possible to allow himself to draft the best player available."

In part two of our NFL draft roundtable, our staff goes deep on what we've learned about Beane so far and also answers this question: