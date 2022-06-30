[BN] Blitz: What can Bills tight end Dawson Knox do for an encore?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 30, 2022

What can Bills tight end Dawson Knox do for an encore after breakout season?

Dawson Knox's emergence as a weapon in the passing game was a big addition for the Bills in 2021. In his third season, Knox had more touchdowns (9) than his previous two seasons combined (5), same with first down catches (31 last season, 29 in the previous two).

His catch percentage was 69%, up from 56% and 54.5% in the two seasons prior.

What will Knox do for an encore in year four?

“I feel like I've just started to scratch the surface. I’m ready to take another step," Knox said.

He wants to expand his route tree. He's working with an eye specialist and has exercises he can repeat on his own at home.

Knox, 25, said "it's going to be scary to see what our offense is capable of" with the addition of O.J. Howard.

In the first part of a series of 10 questions facing the Buffalo Bills as they prepare for training camp, Katherine Fitzgerald looks at Knox's next move.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Jim Kelly gets kick throwing football to kids at 34th annual football camp: “I still feel good,” he said. “Mouth still hurts every once in a while, doing all the talking. But overall, I love it. I really do.” Kelly's camp has been running for more than three decades. He's further removed from the young players on the field, but Kelly still keeps up with his former teammates and pays attention to the current Bills. Read more

Marlin Briscoe's greatest trick was becoming a Bills receiver: "He would have been good at anything," Booker Edgerson said. Even at wide receiver, having never played the position. Marlin Briscoe taught himself to play there, after cornerback and quarterback – and, in 1970, this self-taught savant was named an All-Pro in Buffalo, Erik Brady wrote. Read more

AFC East overview: Miss our previous looks at Buffalo's AFC East opponents?

In Miami, it's all about Tua. Read more

The Patriots didn't make major changes in their bid to catch the Bills. Read more

There's some renewed optimism surrounding the New York Jets. For good reason? Read more

Watson hearing continues: From the Associated Press: "The NFL and Deshaun Watson’s legal team presented their arguments before a disciplinary officer for a second day with both sides holding firm as the hearing is scheduled to continue in Delaware on Thursday. The league is insisting on an indefinite suspension..." Read more

One move each team should make: Pro Football Focus listed one move every team in the NFL should make before training camp. For the Bills, the advice is to help out the defense a little bit. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Hockey: Hamburg's Quentin Musty one of four Jr. Sabres alums named to USA Hlinka Gretzky Cup team Read more

After big year in Rochester, West Seneca's Sean Malone re-signs with Sabres for 2022-23 season Read more

Where Sabres are scheduled to pick in 2022 NHL draft Read more

Colleges: John Beilein heads to National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Read more

Bandits: Bandits' Matt Vinc wins eighth NLL Goaltender of the Year award Read more

Today in sports history: June 30

