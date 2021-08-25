[BN] Blitz: What Bruce Smith can pass on to Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Aug. 25, 2021
Bruce Smith passes on knowledge to Bills rookies Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham
Bruce Smith knows a thing or two about getting after the opposing team's quarterback. So he knows that not being able to successfully do so held the Bills back a little at times in 2020.
“That was our missing element," he said. "We’ve got to have a consistent pass rush, with four guys..."
The Bills did their part in trying to get better in that area. Brandon Beane used first- and second-round picks on defensive ends. They have what is among the deeper units in the National Football League, and that position group is arguably the most intriguing battle for playing time in camp.
Smith has been doing his part with the two top rookies, Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham. After the two were drafted, they joined Smith on a Zoom call to start building a relationship.
Their conversations continued this week at practice. Katherine Fitzgerald has more on Smith passing on some knowledge to the two rookies.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Observations: A collision between wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and safety Jordan Poyer sent McKenzie to the turf for several minutes Tuesday. Meanwhile, wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis were in quarantine following close contact with a staffer who tested positive for Covid-19. Here is the latest on the injuries and more from practice Tuesday. Read more
More on the Covid-19 protocols: Said Brandon Beane: “This is our new normal. It's not the normal we like. But it's the world we're in. We're not exempt from any of this, as we've said many of times. We're going to try to keep our building as safe as we can. Everyone understands the protocols and the rules.” Read more
Who's on the call? CBS revealed the announcing team for Buffalo's opener vs. Pittsburgh. Read more
Mitchell Trubisky got big ratings: Fewer people watched Bills-Bears than Bills-Lions a week earlier, but Alan Pergament was impressed by the ratings for The Mitchell Trubisky Show. Really, we just miss our football. Plus, are you ready for Thursday Night Lights? Read more
Big step forward for Dawkins: In his quest to get back in shape and ready for the season opener, Dion Dawkins played 23 snaps Saturday. It was a big step. Read more
While Buffalo's WRs are beat up, Miami's are back: Buffalo's wide receiver room is all over the injured list. But in Miami, three first-team receivers practiced on the same day for the first time all camp. Read more
Herschel Walker running for U.S. Senate: The Trump-backed former NFL running back is running in Georgia. Read more
Letter to the editor: "It seems that all the decisions about the new Bills stadium have already been made. In a vacuum." Read more
Will FDA approval move NFL to mandate vaccine? It doesn't appear so, according to ProFootballTalk. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
High schools: 2021 boys lacrosse honor roll: Saluting the top players in Western New York Read more
Bryan Gorman era opens for Canisius High football Read more
Today in sports history: Aug. 25
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.