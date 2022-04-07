[BN] Blitz: What Beane said, what Beane did in building Bills' roster

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 7, 2022

What Beane said, what Beane did as he continues to strengthen Bills' roster

Sometimes, general managers of professional sports teams are a little misleading. We're not calling Brandon Beane a liar, but he did hit us with this in January:

“We'll have to make some moves, but I wouldn't see us being big spenders or anything like that."

The Buffalo Bills, as Katherine Fitzgerald notes, have been big spenders.

That continued Wednesday when they re-upped wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a major deal with major guarantees.

"If I do see the opportunity to land someone that I believe can help us at a critical position, I'm going to take a swing," Beane said after the Bills signed defensive end Von Miller.

Here's a look at some of what Beane said, some of what Beane did and what it means.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Diggs signs, likely to finish his career here: The Bills and Stefon Diggs agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension that keeps him with the team through the 2027 season. "I am beyond happy to know that I will be playing the rest of my career with BILLS MAFIA," Diggs wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday.

Here's Jay Skurski's story with the news and details.

The wide receiver market has changed a lot in the last few months. Katherine Fitzgerald wrote about where Diggs fits in among the highest-paid receivers in the league. Read more

Diggs will be here for the foreseeable future. The Buffalo Sabres are playing great hockey for the first time in a while. The Bandits are rolling. The Bisons and baseball are back. Oh, what a beautiful morning it was, Jason Wolf writes. Read more

Poyer switches agents: Jordan Poyer, who is going into the final year of his contract, switched agents to Drew Rosenahus – perhaps the NFL's most influential agent. Jay Skurski has more.

Poloncarz wanted a Bills stadium in Buffalo: "It was my preference, and I told the Pegulas that straight to their face at a negotiation session," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Monday during a meeting with Buffalo News editors and reporters. Why didn't it happen? Read more

TO thinks he could defy odds: Terrell Owens and Johnny Football together on field? It's going to happen in the Fan Controlled Football league. Owens, 48, unsurprisingly thinks he can still play in the NFL. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Buffalo Sabres: 'All Carolina': Sabres focus on immediacy as they start four-game road trip Read more

Sabres prospect Erik Portillo built a business while leading Michigan to Frozen Four Read more

Rochester Amerks' Ben Holmstrom suspended for eight games for use of homophobic language Read more

Colleges: UB announces hire of Becky Burke as women's basketball coach Read more

Erik Brady: Niagara legend Larry Costello to finally get his due in Basketball Hall of Fame Read more

Soccer: Reflection on soccer, coaches' nudges embolden Marcy Barberic to sign pro contract in Iceland Read more

Today in sports history: April 7

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.