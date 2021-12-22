[BN] Blitz: What athletes' charities are managed by the same company as the Dalton Foundation?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 22, 2021
You asked, we answered: What athletes' charities are managed by same company as Dalton Foundation?
Jason Wolf's investigation published Sunday informed readers that nearly a quarter of the $442,000 Bills fans raised for the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation after the 2017 season finale went to the company that managed the nonprofit.
The report prompted questions from readers.
What other athletes have nonprofits managed by Prolanthropy? How have the Daltons responded? Do the management companies of foundations list administrative and marketing expenses on their websites? Are they required by law to do so? Is it better to donate to a local nonprofit organization?
As far as the other athletes question, Prolanthropy has a long list of recognizable clients. The News determined how much of each dollar spent went to charitable giving and events based on what was reported on the federal tax forms.
Toss sweep is bread and butter for the Patriots: Old-fashioned power football isn't going out of style in New England. The Patriots love to get their athletic offensive linemen out in space to block for their backs. Mark Gaughan's latest video breakdown takes us inside the toss sweep. Watch now
'Twas the day after Christmas when the Bills head to New England: A preview of Erik Brady's Christmas poem ahead of Bills-Pats: "Next up are the Pats. Oh, my – how we hate them! Beware of their footballs. (And how they inflate them.) Read more
Cole Beasley on being on the virus list: "Just to be clear: Covid is not keeping me out of this game. The rules are." Read more
Position grades: Carolina's offense isn't full of much speed and skill these days, but Buffalo's defense earned their good grades from Mark Gaughan after his rewatch. They tackled well, the covered well, they got after Cam Newton. Read more
Editorial: The Editorial Board of The Buffalo News says it's time to get on with the Orchard Park stadium build. "... to build anywhere in Buffalo would be far more complicated and expensive, given the costs of land acquisition, the potential complications of existing infrastructure and what everyone should recognize as the inevitability of costly and time-consuming lawsuits." Read more
Red zone improvement: The Bills have frustrated their fans with their inability to convert in the red zone this season, but Sunday's performance brought them to 11th in the league in red zone scoring. But here come the Patriots. Read more
Analyzing Allen: It certainly wasn't his best game, but Josh Allen did enough for the Bills to win. In a game like Sunday, with him coming back from an injury, that's all that mattered. In case you missed it, here's Jim Kubiak's weekly dive into the offense. Read more
Decade of dysfunction in New York: The Giants and Jets met on Christmas Eve in 2011 in what was a playoff eliminator. Nobody could've predicted it would be one of the last big games in MetLife Stadium for a decade (especially after the Giants went on a run to win the Super Bowl). The Giants had a little success in 2016, but since then, the two New York City teams have been the two worst teams in the NFL – a combined 43-113 (.276 winning percentage). From ESPN: "There's a stench in Gotham, and we're not talking about a sanitation workers' strike." Read more
Sabres: Sabres wary of Covid outbreak heading into uncertain holiday break Read more
Colleges: St. Bonaventure to require proof of vaccination for home basketball games Read more
UB volleyball player Monika Simkova released from hospital after double amputation Read more
High schools: High school notes: Chris Kensy earns milestone, joins exclusive coaches club with dad Mark Read more
Iroquois/Alden hockey player scores three goals in 23 seconds Read more
Boys basketball polls: Canisius, Health Sciences tied atop large schools; Timon unanimous No. 1 among smalls Read more
Today in sports history: Dec. 22
