[BN] Blitz: What are the options if Tre White isn't full go at the start of the year?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 5, 2022

Bills questions: What are the options if Tre White isn't full go at the start of the year?

It's not a matter of if, but when.

Tre'Davious White will play for the Bills during the 2022 NFL season. But it's not clear exactly when he'll make his season debut following surgery to repair a torn ACL.

White has been rehabilitating his surgically repaired left knee, and later this month, when the Bills kick off training camp at St. John Fisher College, we'll all have a better understanding of White's timeline.

The All-Pro cornerback's return to the field, especially if he's able to return to form, will have a lot to do with how Buffalo's defense follows up its top-ranked performance from 2021.

But if White is not ready to go, the Bills do have a backup plan in place.

Enter Dane Jackson.

In the next installment in our series on questions facing the Bills ahead of training camp, Jay Skurski ponders life without White at 100%.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Questions facing the Bills: Today was part six. Here are the previous five:

Can Gabriel Davis build on breakout season, thrive as Bills' No. 2 wide receiver? Read more

What's realistic to expect from Von Miller at age 33? Read more

Is there sufficient depth along the offensive line? Read more

Is Zack Moss on the roster bubble? Read more

What can tight end Dawson Knox do for an encore after breakout season? Read more

Mailbag: What other team in the AFC East poses the biggest threat to the Bills and why? How concerned should fans be that the overhyping of this team by the local media will seep into the locker room and complacency will set in? When Will Tre White return from injury? In case you missed it, Mark Gaughan answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more

Demaryius Thomas diagnosed with C.T.E.: From the New York Times: "Demaryius Thomas had C.T.E. when he died in December at 33, but the posthumous diagnosis alone does not explain what role football had in the charismatic NFL star’s quick decline." Read more

The art of the unfollow: From Sports Illustrated: "NFL star gets annoyed at his team, scrubs team from his social media. What’s that about?" Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Intriguing first-round draft targets for Sabres at picks 9, 16, 28 Read more

Sabres roundtable: Answering 5 burning questions ahead of the NHL draft Read more

Bisons: Sean Kirst: Roy Kinyon turned down the Bisons once. This time, he couldn't say no Read more

Today in sports history: July 5

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.