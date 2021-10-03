[BN] Blitz: Well-deserved straight As for Bills after blowout win over Texans

Oct. 3, 2021
Bills-Texans Report Card: Well-deserved straight As for Bills after blowout win over Texans
Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 40-0 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday at Highmark Stadium:
Running game: A
Because of the weather, the Bills needed to be able to run the ball, and they did. Devin Singletary and Zack Moss got 14 carries each – turning those into 140 yards, 79 from Singletary and 61 from Moss. Quarterback Josh Allen added 41 yards on six carries, as the Bills had three runs of 15-plus yards. Even backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky got in on the fun, rushing three times for 12 yards and a touchdown during garbage time. If there’s one area of concern, it’s in short yardage. Two of the first three times the Bills ran the ball when needing 2 yards or less for a first down, they failed, including when Moss lost 5 yards on a third-and-1 carry from the Houston 3-yard line in the second quarter, resulting in the offense having to settle for a field goal.
