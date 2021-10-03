[BN] Blitz: Well-deserved straight As for Bills after blowout win over Texans

Bills-Texans Report Card: Well-deserved straight As for Bills after blowout win over Texans

Because of the weather, the Bills needed to be able to run the ball, and they did. Devin Singletary and Zack Moss got 14 carries each – turning those into 140 yards, 79 from Singletary and 61 from Moss. Quarterback Josh Allen added 41 yards on six carries, as the Bills had three runs of 15-plus yards. Even backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky got in on the fun, rushing three times for 12 yards and a touchdown during garbage time. If there’s one area of concern, it’s in short yardage. Two of the first three times the Bills ran the ball when needing 2 yards or less for a first down, they failed, including when Moss lost 5 yards on a third-and-1 carry from the Houston 3-yard line in the second quarter, resulting in the offense having to settle for a field goal.