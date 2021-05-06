[BN] Blitz: Welcome to the NFL, Lenox, Iowa

BY JEFF NEIBURG
May 6, 2021
Bills' selection of Spencer Brown 'just thrilling for everyone' in his Iowa hometown
New offensive lineman Spencer Brown is listed at 6-foot-8 and 311 pounds. They grow up a little differently on a farm in Lenox, Iowa, population 1,407.
Late Friday night, Brown, by way of the University of Northern Iowa, became the first NFL contribution from Lenox.
"This has been just thrilling for everyone," Melissa Douglas, Lenox's mayor, told The Buffalo News by phone this week.
"Everybody's just been planning and hoping and praying."
Just how small is Lenox? Brown took Douglas' daughter to his high school prom. There's more: Brown's mother, Liz Jessen, also happens to be principal of Lenox High School.
This small southwestern Iowa town just became a community of Bills fans.
Vic Carucci has much more...
