[BN] Blitz: Welcome to the NFL, Lenox, Iowa

Waiting game: The Bills have not made any official announcements about their undrafted free agents, even though some of those deals have been reported by various media outlets. What's the holdup? Brandon Beane explained the delay during an appearance Wednesday on the team-produced radio and TV show "One Bills Live." Read more

Vaccine or bust? Also during that appearance, Beane was asked this by Steve Tasker: If the Bills were one player away from meeting the threshold of having enough players vaccinated to return to a more normal existence, would he cut an unvaccinated player? Here's what he said. Read more