[BN] Blitz: 'We play to kill': Bills ride momentum into playoffs

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 4, 2021

Vic Carucci: Bills ride giant wave of momentum entering playoffs

The talk entering the weekend was about how much rest the Bills would give Josh Allen and potentially others, especially after it became clear that the No. 2 seed wasn't in serious jeopardy with the Steelers resting Ben Roethlisberger.

The Bills, it appeared, would likely treat this like a preseason game. Maybe Allen and Stefon Diggs and some others would play a few drives before retiring to the showers, bigger games ahead.

Nope. The Bills kept their feet on the gas and throttled the Miami Dolphins to close out their first 13-win season since 1991. And now they enter the playoffs tied for the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl. Not missing a beat seemed to supersede the thought of getting more rest. Maybe it will pay off...

"Momentum doesn't get any stronger than the runaway train that is the Buffalo Bills entering the postseason," Vic Carucci wrote.