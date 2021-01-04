[BN] Blitz: 'We play to kill': Bills ride momentum into playoffs

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 4, 2021
Vic Carucci: Bills ride giant wave of momentum entering playoffs
The talk entering the weekend was about how much rest the Bills would give Josh Allen and potentially others, especially after it became clear that the No. 2 seed wasn't in serious jeopardy with the Steelers resting Ben Roethlisberger.
The Bills, it appeared, would likely treat this like a preseason game. Maybe Allen and Stefon Diggs and some others would play a few drives before retiring to the showers, bigger games ahead.
Nope. The Bills kept their feet on the gas and throttled the Miami Dolphins to close out their first 13-win season since 1991. And now they enter the playoffs tied for the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl. Not missing a beat seemed to supersede the thought of getting more rest. Maybe it will pay off...
"Momentum doesn't get any stronger than the runaway train that is the Buffalo Bills entering the postseason," Vic Carucci wrote.
The Bills have the No. 2 seed in the AFC and are as dangerous as it gets.
"We're a different team. We play to kill," Dion Dawkins said.
Here's Carucci's column on the wave of momentum the Bills are riding into the playoffs.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Stefon Diggs leads the league ... and flosses: Diggs became the first player in Bills history to lead the NFL in catches (127) and receiving yards (1,535), setting single-season franchise records in both categories. He's been flossing (slang) on the field, and backing it up. But on Sunday, he was also flossing (literally) on the sideline. Blame it on the orange slices. Here's Jason Wolf's column on the cool, calm superstar taking the Bills to new heights. Read more
Report card: It was a straight A performance for the Bills on Sunday, though the run defense and the running game on offense each got an A-minus. Read more
Allen analysis: From Mark Gaughan: "The Miami Dolphins have a major Josh Allen problem." Miami has invested a lot of money on cornerbacks, and it didn't matter one bit. Allen keeps torching the Dolphins. He has 20 touchdowns in six games vs. them. Here's a look at how he got it done Sunday. Read more
Observations: Isaiah McKenzie became the first player in the NFL to have at least two receiving touchdowns and a punt return for a touchdown in a game since Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill in 2018 against the Chargers. Jay Skurski has more on McKenzie's big day and other news and notes from the game (Jordan Poyer missed out on a big payday, Carolina wants to interview Bills' assistant GM, more). Read more
Quarter by quarter: Speaking of news and notes from the game, Mark Gaughan's quarter by quarter analysis is always good for fun stats. Here's one: "The Bills obliterated their team single-season scoring record by finishing with 501 points. The old mark was 458 in 1991. The Bills averaged 31.3 ppg. Last year, they averaged 19.6 ppg." Read more
Pancho's Army: Josh Allen arrived at Bills Stadium on Sunday wearing a “Pancho’s Army” jacket in tribute to late Bills superfan Ezra “Pancho Billa” Castro. Here's why he wore it. Read more
Favorites: The last time the Bills were favored in the playoffs was in 1995, when they were favored by three at home against Miami in a 37-22 win. They're favored Saturday. Read more
Here's a look at the playoff seedings and the schedule for wild-card weekend. Read more
Photos: Here's a look inside the stadium from our photographers. View photos
NFC Least: The football-watching world was consumed Sunday night by ... Nate Sudfeld and the Philadelphia Eagles potentially tanking their final quarter of the season for a better draft pick while allowing Washington to waltz into the playoffs. It was a fitting end to the season for the worst division in football. Read more
