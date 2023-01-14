[BN] Blitz: We asked the Bills to watch the All-22 replay of Nyheim Hines' returns. Here's what they said

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 14, 2023

'It was like watching a movie': Bills recall execution, excitement, emotions of two kick return TDs

Fans inside Highmark Stadium were able to witness one of the best moments in Western New York sports history last Sunday on the opening kickoff. Those who watched on television got to hear Jim Nantz describe the "storybook scene."

Nyheim Hines' 96-yard touchdown run was an amazing scene ... but then he one-upped himself with a 101-yard return in the second half, two big scores in an eventual 35-23 win to clinch the AFC’s second seed.

This week, The Buffalo News asked special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley and seven of the 11 players to watch the “All-22” (end zone) replay of Hines’ two touchdowns.

Here's what they said, and how they made some Bills history.

“It was like I was watching a movie," Smiley said.

"It showed what that game meant to us and who we were playing for,' Reggie Gilliam said.

