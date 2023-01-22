[BN] Blitz: 'Warrior' Jordan Poyer thriving in possible final season with Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 22, 2023
'Warrior' mindset: Bills safety Jordan Poyer, in possibly final season with team, thrives despite constant injuries
Jordan Poyer's importance to the Bills cannot be overstated. Just look at their record when he plays: The Bills haven't lost this season with Poyer in the lineup.
It's remarkable because Poyer has been far from healthy this season, even in the games he's able to play in.
The injuries have come all over his body since the summer: his elbow, his foot, his lung and his knee.
"It hasn’t been easy at all," Poyer told The Buffalo News. "I’m just fighting through it for my boys.”
Cam Lewis called Poyer a "warrior." Von Miller likened Poyer to a “Navy SEAL,” for his toughness, dedication and fortitude.
In what could be his final season with the Bills, Poyer is fighting through it to try to win a Super Bowl.
