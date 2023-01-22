[BN] Blitz: 'Warrior' Jordan Poyer thriving in possible final season with Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 22, 2023

'Warrior' mindset: Bills safety Jordan Poyer, in possibly final season with team, thrives despite constant injuries

Jordan Poyer's importance to the Bills cannot be overstated. Just look at their record when he plays: The Bills haven't lost this season with Poyer in the lineup.

It's remarkable because Poyer has been far from healthy this season, even in the games he's able to play in.

The injuries have come all over his body since the summer: his elbow, his foot, his lung and his knee.

"It hasn’t been easy at all," Poyer told The Buffalo News. "I’m just fighting through it for my boys.”

Cam Lewis called Poyer a "warrior." Von Miller likened Poyer to a “Navy SEAL,” for his toughness, dedication and fortitude.

In what could be his final season with the Bills, Poyer is fighting through it to try to win a Super Bowl.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Mailbag: Is Von Miller still with the team? What do the Bills do with Jordan Poyer, Tremaine Edmunds and Devin Singletary this offseason? What's up with Sean McDermott's timeout usage? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more

Get ready for Bills-Bengals: Here's just about everything you need to know to prepare for today's game ...

Scouting report: The Bills have more advantages on the field today than you may have thought. Jay Skurski goes facet by facet in his scouting report. Read more

The Bills and Bengals meet today in a "rematch" of sorts, but there's a lot more perspective this time around. “Thirteen seconds means nothing,” Brandon Beane said. “This is what it’s truly about. Building teams, building men, leading.” Read more

The Bills are going to have to rally to the ball to slow down Ja'Marr Chase, as Mark Gaughan detailed in his PlayAction column. Read more

Pressure is mounting, but, as Katherine Fitzgerald wrote, Josh Allen is "at his calmest." Read more

Our picks: Our staff is split. Will the Bills advance to a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs? Or will the season end inside Highmark Stadium Sunday? Read more

Hochul describes call with Hamlin: “We’d go places together to tell your story, because people know you,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said, “but also to give lessons to young people who might be considering a different path. You can tell them what sports did for you, or what music might do, or academics.” Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Inside the NHL: Like he once did, Ryan Miller hopes Sabres' goalie prospects can step into starring role Read more

Dylan Cozens makes a new fan, starts Sabres' march to victory with another big goal Read more

Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings Read more

Colleges: UB men’s basketball continues quest for consistency, complete-game efforts Read more

Today in sports history: Jan. 22

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.