[BN] Blitz: Von Miller's right – the Bills should sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Aug. 12, 2022

A message for Brandon Beane: Von Miller's right – the Bills should absolutely sign Odell Beckham Jr.

The Super Bowl window is open, and the Bills have their first real chance to win a championship since their run of success in the early '90s.

They should be making every move possible to maximize their chances of winning the franchise's first Super Bowl. It is Super Bowl or bust right now and for the next few seasons.

Which brings us to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham, of course, tore his ACL during the Rams' Super Bowl win last season and likely won't be able to play until at least November.

Luckily for the Bills, they can afford to wait for him, but they shouldn't let Beckham end up on another team.

They should listen to Von Miller, who's made it very, very clear he'd like to be teammates with Beckham again.

As Jay Skurski says in his column, Brandon Beane should listen.

Thursday observations: Training camp at St. John Fisher came to a close, and the Bills open up their preseason slate tomorrow night vs. the Colts. They'll do so without Josh Allen, who won't play in the opener. He may not be alone. The first team went through a lively practice Thursday. Here are Jay Skurski's observations. Read more

Best of camp: From Katherine Fitzgerald: "Because the roster is strong, deep and nearly set, this was not the spiciest training camp." Because of that, the 2022 training camp awards reflect a lack of spice, but the show must go on. Read more

Allen's autograph strategy: Josh Allen has a strategy for signing autographs, and he does not stray from it. "I try to sign just for the kids," he said. So even if you're Case Keenum in disguise, you're gonna get skipped over. Read more

NFL Network Top 100: In 2019, when NFL Network revealed its top 100 in a vote of the league’s players, the Bills had zero players on the list. Could they have five this year? Read more

Johnson taking advantage of his chances: Safety Jaquan Johnson is getting some extra reps during this training camp. He's been able to show what he's learned playing behind one of the best tandems in the league. Read more

Will Bills be the last team to lose a game this season? They might be favorites to win the Super Bowl, but they're not the favorites to stay undefeated the longest. Who is? Read more

Ravens' streak continues: The Baltimore Ravens have now won 21 straight preseason games after a 23-10 win over the Titans Thursday night. Read more

Daboll wins debut: Brian Daboll's first preseason game with the Giants ended with a field goal as time expired to lift the Giants to a win over the Patriots. Read more

Sabres: Lawrence Pilut 'excited' to return to Sabres after whirlwind two years in Russia Read more

Ryan Miller Night to be held Jan. 19 ahead of Sabres vs. Islanders Read more

Sabres prospect Ryan Johnson still returning to Minnesota for senior season Read more

High schools: 25 to Watch: Kaylie O'Brien, Clarence soccer Read more

Baseball: Mets edge Bisons 6-5 for first win in series Read more

