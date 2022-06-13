[BN] Blitz: Von Miller's Pass Rush Summit benefits younger Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 13, 2022

'They’re going to have great careers': Von Miller's Pass Rush Summit benefits younger Bills

Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham and A.J. Epenesa have important seasons ahead of them. The Bills are going to rely on the young pass rushing trio for more production with Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison gone.

"We need them to really, really grow and develop and make a mark on our defense," Sean McDermott said last month. "And not just in a supporting role, but in a primary role.”

Whether it happens or not remains to be seen, but if it doesn't it won't be for lack of effort.

The Bills brought in Von Miller to beef up their pass rushing abilities, but Miller's value is more than just his on-field production. He's a leader who the Bills expect will get more out of the younger defensive linemen.

That process started as soon as the Bills signed Miller, and continued earlier this month, when Miller invited Rousseau, Basham and Epenesa to the sixth annual Von Miller Pass Rush Summit in Nevada.

Katherine Fitzgerald has the story on the summit's impact on Buffalo's young linemen.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Harrison Phillips returns to host event in Buffalo: “Going to the security gate, I'm like, ‘Are they gonna let me in? Do I have to show a card?’ ” he said. “They knew who I was, and let me by, but it's different.” Phillips wanted to keep his foundation, Harrison’s Playmakers, running in Western New York, even after joining the Vikings. Sunday, he was able to host the fourth annual Harrison Playmakers Sports Day Camp at his former stadium. Read more

Mailbag: Should you worry about all the hype Josh Allen is getting? Will the new practice squad structure benefit the Bills, who are deep, by allowing them to keep veterans for injuries? With the expectations so high for the 2022 Bills, how does Sean McDermott handle the pressure with the players? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more

What Aaron Donald's deal can teach us: From Sports Illustrated: "The Rams’ star has shown he is a generational talent. His latest deal is a reminder that the team needed him far more than he needed them." Read more

Ranking the 2019 draft class: The Bills took Ed Oliver with the ninth overall in the 2019 NFL draft. NFL.com ranked the current players from the class, and Oliver isn't in the top 15 in what ended up being a pretty talented draft class. Read more

Speaking of the 2019 class... Pro Football Focus projected the second contracts for some of the top players in the class. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Mailbag: Goalie plan, Pilut's status, pursuing free agents and draft day Read more

Bisons: With Gabriel Moreno gone to Toronto, infielder Jordan Groshans is now the Bisons' prime prospect Read more

Bandits: Buffalo Bandits fall in Game 2 but expect adjustments for series finale Read more

Today in sports history: June 13

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.