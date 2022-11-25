[BN] Blitz: Von Miller's injury looms large after Bills' Thanksgiving win

Nov. 25, 2022

Von Miller's injury looms large after Bills' Thanksgiving win

For the second time in less than a week, the Bills pulled out a win in Detroit. The Bills beat the Lions, 28-25, in a Thanksgiving Day game that came just days after they defeated the Browns in a game that was moved to Detroit due to the snowstorm in Western New York.

Von Miller was injured in the second quarter Thursday and did not return to the game.

"The Bills will cross their fingers that Miller isn’t lost for the season, because that would be a devastating blow. Signed to a monster contract in the offseason, Miller was brought in to be the final piece to what the Bills hope is a championship puzzle. He came into the game with eight sacks. His big-game experience and proven production are impossible to replace," Jay Skurski writes.

Meanwhile, Tre’Davious White returned in a limited capacity for the first time since last Thanksgiving, when he tore his ACL.

Katherine Fitzgerald has more on White.

MORE BILLS

Ryan O'Halloran: A fun development for Bills? Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs getting back to having it: When the Bills needed Allen to be at his best, he delivered. When they needed Diggs to win his one-on-one matchup or find a seam in the coverage, he delivered. And when the offensive line needed to give Allen time to throw, they delivered, O'Halloran writes. Read more

Report Card: Jay Skurski grades the Buffalo Bills in their 28-25 victory over the Detroit Lions. Read more

Ed Oliver wants it to be Thanksgiving every day: Oliver had a forced fumble that he recovered, a safety, two tackles for loss and six tackles in the Bills’ win over the Lions. It builds on an already impressive résumé: In three Thanksgiving games, Oliver has 3.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, 14 tackles and two forced fumbles. Read more

Plays that shaped the game: Josh Allen’s cannon arm came to the rescue for the Bills on Thursday. Allen’s 36-yard completion immediately becomes one of the top five plays of the Bills’ season so far. Read more

How it happened: The Bills ended their five-day residency at Ford Field with a 2-0 record. Here is a recap of the game. Read more

Thoughts on the Bills' survival, injuries and offensive struggles: Three questions on our mind after the Thanksgiving Day victory over the Detroit Lions. Read more

Photos: Here is a photo gallery from the game. View photos

Complete coverage: Bills grind out Thanksgiving win, await word on Von Miller

MORE TBN SPORTS

High schools: State semifinal football previews, featuring Bennett, Lackawanna and Randolph Read more

Sabres: Mike Harrington: To Sabres and their fans, return of goathead was about more than just a jersey Read more

YMCA Turkey Trot: Kenmore's Liam Hilbert repeats as Turkey Trot winner Read more

Also: Photos from the 127th Annual YMCA Buffalo Niagara Turkey Trot View gallery

Today in sports history: Nov. 25

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.