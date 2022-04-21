 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Von Miller: 'This is one of the most talented teams I've ever been on'

  • Updated
  • 0
BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 21, 2022

Sean McDermott

Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller speaks to the media on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Bills DE Von Miller: 'This is one of the most talented teams I’ve ever been on'

Von Miller has played on some talented football teams. 

The future Hall of Fame edge rusher won Super Bowls in Denver and this past season with Los Angeles. Miller is a Super Bowl MVP and won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2011-12.

So when it came time to introduce himself to his new team Monday, Miller kept it simple. 

“I stood up and told them, ‘I'm Von Miller from Texas A&M, and I play defense,’ ” he said.

This is year one of six, and Miller said he wants to play all six.

These Bills, Miller said, have a "collection of personalities" like "nothing like I’ve ever been on.”

“They all have this aura about them, like no matter how high it gets, no matter how low it gets, no matter if it’s OTAs or no matter if it’s the day before the Super Bowl,” Miller said.

Katherine Fitzgerald has more from Miller's media availability Wednesday, during the start of the Bills’ offseason program.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Super Bowl or bust? Brandon Beane puts kibosh on mortgaging future: Is it Super Bowl or bust for the Bills? Brandon Beane rejected the notion Wednesday. "No move we made this year was an all-in, you better do it now.” Read more

McDermott 'confident' Poyer's contract issue will be resolved: "I've been in communication with Jordan," Sean McDermott said. "That's part of the NFL and how things work this time of year with some business that's going on. I love Jordan, I love his family and he's been a big part of what we've done here to this point." Read more

A home sale, an RV, and a Bills road trip unlike many others for this Kenmore couple: In case you missed it yesterday, Jason Wolf told the story of the Kenmore couple who sold their home and plan to travel the country visiting Bills Backers groups. Here's why they're doing it. Read more

Curry back with the Jets: The Jets re-signed defensive end Vinny Curry after he was diagnosed last summer with a rare blood disorder that caused him to miss last season. Read more

Most teams welcomed combine's comeback, but others snubbed it: Some were happy to have the NFL offseason return to state of normalcy. Others, not so much. “If you’re going into the combine thinking a 20-minute interview is going to make or break whether or not you’re going to give a young man millions and millions of dollars, shame on you," Jets coach Robert Saleh said. Read more

This draft's bad-discourse prospect: From The Ringer: "Every draft season, there is one prospect who is the subject of intense and bizarre scrutiny. This year it’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, who faces perplexing questions about his work ethic and motivation that have overshadowed his play on the field." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Final 4 games will allow Sabres to develop, evaluate, build for next season Read more

Sabres notebook: UPL, Sean Malone provide lift to Amerks during playoff push Read more

Colleges: College basketball notes: UB women add transfer, Canisius' Green to Youngstown State Read more

For UB quarterback Cole Snyder, the secret's in the work Read more

Baseball: Erik Brady: Remembering Salamanca's own 'Remarkable Ray Caldwell,' who brought the heat and survived the lightning Read more

Today in sports history: April 21

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

