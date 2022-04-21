[BN] Blitz: Von Miller: 'This is one of the most talented teams I’ve ever been on'

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 21, 2022
Bills DE Von Miller: 'This is one of the most talented teams I’ve ever been on'
Von Miller has played on some talented football teams.
The future Hall of Fame edge rusher won Super Bowls in Denver and this past season with Los Angeles. Miller is a Super Bowl MVP and won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2011-12.
So when it came time to introduce himself to his new team Monday, Miller kept it simple.
“I stood up and told them, ‘I'm Von Miller from Texas A&M, and I play defense,’ ” he said.
This is year one of six, and Miller said he wants to play all six.
These Bills, Miller said, have a "collection of personalities" like "nothing like I’ve ever been on.”
“They all have this aura about them, like no matter how high it gets, no matter how low it gets, no matter if it’s OTAs or no matter if it’s the day before the Super Bowl,” Miller said.
