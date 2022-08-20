[BN] Blitz: Von Miller gets his first taste of facing a former team

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 20, 2022

Against the Denver Broncos, Von Miller gets first taste of facing a former team

Von Miller gets it over with quickly.

Tonight, and in a few weeks when the Bills open the season in Los Angeles, Buffalo's new defensive weapon will face both of his former teams. He's never faced a former team before.

Obviously, Miller views Denver a bit differently than the Rams. The Broncos drafted Miller No. 2 overall and he spent 10.5 years there, winning his first Super Bowl ring (along with a Super Bowl MVP).

Maybe it's just a player saying what a player is supposed to say, but Miller says he's not being too reflective.

“I've always been a fan of just not making it bigger than what it is," he said.

In the grand scheme of things, it's Week 2 of the preseason, and Miller and the rest of the Buffalo starters won't be out there deep into the night. It's tough to make it bigger than that.

Katherine Fitzgerald has more on Miller's mindset, and looks back at his time in Denver.

