[BN] Blitz: Von Miller continues to teach, and learn, at annual pass rush summit

June 6, 2022

Bills' Von Miller continues to teach, and learn, at annual pass rush summit

Dozens of NFL players – a range from rookies to retired players – were at Pinecrest Academy of Nevada – Sloan Canyon in Henderson, Nev., Saturday, where Von Miller's sixth annual Von Miller Pass Rush Summit took place.

Bills second-year edge rushers Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham and third-year defensive end A.J. Epenesa flew out to Las Vegas for the two-day event, which featured fieldwork and film study revolving around the art of the pass rush.

Miller is one of the best to ever do it, but even as the 33-year-old is there to impart some knowledge, he's there to learn, too. While the summit carries his name, it’s not just about him. It's about the position as a whole evolving.

“You see LeBron (James) and KD (Kevin Durant) get together for workouts. I feel like football, we don’t do it as much, because they pit us against each other,” Miller said.

Our Katherine Fitzgerald was in Nevada for the pass rushing summit.

