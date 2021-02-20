[BN] Blitz: Upgrading edge rusher is a high priority

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 20, 2021
Bills position series: Upgrading edge rusher high offseason priority
The Bills made moves on the defensive line last offseason and went into the 2020 season thinking they were pretty deep and talented enough despite losing Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips.
But there was a significant drop-off in their ability to get after opposing quarterbacks, a problem that was crystal clear to anyone watching the AFC championship game. Patrick Mahomes was barely pressured during Kansas City's 38-24 win.
The Bills had eight less sacks in 2020 than they did in 2019. They were much worse off at defensive end. They had only 13.5 sacks from edge rushers. That was 35.5% of the team total, which ranked last in the NFL.
It's for those reasons and others that the Bills were an obvious link to J.J. Watt and will likely be linked to others in free agency.
They may even sign a player of Watt's caliber while also using their first-round pick on an edge rusher. Upgrading that position demands that urgency.
In part 10 of our series assessing the Bills' status at each position, Vic Carucci takes a look at defensive end.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Mailbag: We spend a lot of time figuring out how the Bills can improve enough to unseat Kansas City, but are there other AFC teams they should worry about? The Bills need some cap space, so who goes? Should the Bills actually be interested in signing J.J. Watt? Mark Gaughan answers those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more
Tyrel Dodson gives back: Dodson and former Texas A&M teammate Cullen Gillaspia, now with the Houston Texans, donated $1,000 each to pay for hot breakfasts for those struggling without power and necessities. Read more
About that cap space ... Mark Gaughan wrote about how the reported cap floor doesn't change anything for the "belt-tightening" picture for the Bills. Read more
Position series: Yesterday, the focus of our position series was on special teams. The Bills have a bright future with their kicker and punter. Read more
Part 8: Linebacker. Read more
Disney pushes back: From CNBC: "The NFL wants to charge its current network partners double what they’ve been paying to broadcast games — but Disney is pushing back, citing the high price tag for 'Monday Night Football.' " Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Ralph Krueger admits he's coaching a fragile team as Sabres' funk continues. Read more
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen endured intense chest pain during bout with Covid-19. Read more
Colleges: UB men's basketball can't hold second-half lead in loss to Toledo. Read more
How relationships motivate UB basketball star Dyaisha Fair. Read more
St. Bonaventure's Mark Schmidt on Boston College opening: 'That's just noise.' Read more
High schools: Amherst pounces and never relents in beating girls basketball rival Williamsville South. Read more
West Seneca West bowlers coming on after slow start. Read more
Today in sports history: Tara Lipinski, 15, becomes youngest Olympic figure skating champion in 1998. Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.