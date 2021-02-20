[BN] Blitz: Upgrading edge rusher is a high priority

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 20, 2021

Bills position series: Upgrading edge rusher high offseason priority

The Bills made moves on the defensive line last offseason and went into the 2020 season thinking they were pretty deep and talented enough despite losing Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips.

But there was a significant drop-off in their ability to get after opposing quarterbacks, a problem that was crystal clear to anyone watching the AFC championship game. Patrick Mahomes was barely pressured during Kansas City's 38-24 win.

The Bills had eight less sacks in 2020 than they did in 2019. They were much worse off at defensive end. They had only 13.5 sacks from edge rushers. That was 35.5% of the team total, which ranked last in the NFL.

It's for those reasons and others that the Bills were an obvious link to J.J. Watt and will likely be linked to others in free agency.

They may even sign a player of Watt's caliber while also using their first-round pick on an edge rusher. Upgrading that position demands that urgency.