[BN] Blitz: Unleashing the fun works again for Josh Allen

Position grades: The Bills' offensive line continues its improvement. Josh Allen wasn't hit Monday night. It was a perfect "5.0" grade for that unit from Mark Gaughan. And they weren't the only ones. Read more

What we learned from the snap counts: Matt Milano is finally all the way back. The linebacker played 88% of the defensive snaps Monday night. The Bills also had an interesting snap count at tight end. Read more

Letting it rip: The Bills are learning that putting the ball in Josh Allen's hands and letting him sling it is a winning formula. "With Allen in the game Monday night in New England, the Bills passed on first down 25 times and ran four. That’s an 86% passing rate. Balance, shmalance." Read more