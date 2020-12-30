[BN] Blitz: Unleashing the fun works again for Josh Allen

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 30, 2020
Unleashing the fun has been among keys to Bills QB Josh Allen's rise
This, according to Jim Kubiak's grading system, was the best game of Josh Allen's career.
Allen completed 27 of 36 passes (75%) for 320 yards and four touchdowns and ran four times for 35 yards in the Bills' dominant 38-9 victory over the New England Patriots.
But it wasn't the football that stood out on this night, Kubiak said. It was the fun and joy you could see radiating from the players. And unleashing the fun has been a key to unleashing Allen's passing game.
Wrote Kubiak: "Like an excited little boy ripping open presents on Christmas morning, Allen shredded the notorious man-to-man defenses of Bill Belichick, a defense that had confounded a younger version of Allen."
Kubiak's weekly review of Allen highlights the fun and has nine videos that help show how Allen dominated yet again in a statement win for the Bills.
Takeaways from Tuesday: The Bills rewarded quarterback Davis Webb by adding him to the 53-man roster and giving him a game check. Tuesday, coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll praised the practice squad QB. "He’s one of the best teammates that I’ve ever seen," Daboll said. Jay Skurski's takeaways from Tuesday lead with more on Webb and include injury news on the receivers and how the Bills are preparing for teams to come calling on their coordinators. Read more
Position grades: The Bills' offensive line continues its improvement. Josh Allen wasn't hit Monday night. It was a perfect "5.0" grade for that unit from Mark Gaughan. And they weren't the only ones. Read more
What we learned from the snap counts: Matt Milano is finally all the way back. The linebacker played 88% of the defensive snaps Monday night. The Bills also had an interesting snap count at tight end. Read more
Letting it rip: The Bills are learning that putting the ball in Josh Allen's hands and letting him sling it is a winning formula. "With Allen in the game Monday night in New England, the Bills passed on first down 25 times and ran four. That’s an 86% passing rate. Balance, shmalance." Read more
Micah Hyde is glad the Hail Murray happened: "Even after that game, we were talking, and we all knew we should have won that game. You can play what if? You can say, ‘What if you would have hit that ball down or whatever it may be,’ but I think that game really gave us confidence in the sense that, we've got to capitalize on each and every play. We know how good our team is.” Read more
Broadcast breakdown: Steve Levy, ESPN's "Monday Night Football" play-by-play announcer, said on more than one occasion: "Who's having more fun than the Buffalo Bills?" Alan Pergament has the answer. It's Bills fans, of course. In his weekly breakdown of the Bills' television broadcast, Pergament details a broadcast that let Buffalo shine. Read more
Lock it up?: The Steelers will rest Ben Roethlisberger and start Mason Rudolph with the No. 2 seed on the line. Read more
Fitzpatrick, Tua and the art of the mentor: ESPN senior writer Tim Keown examined the art of the quarterback. From the starter to the backup to the mentor. And how all of those dynamics are playing out between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa. Read more
UB football: Jaret Patterson will enter the NFL draft. Read more
Sabres: Three Sabres games to be televised by NBC, NBC Sports Network. Read more
Sabres in 'regular communication' with New York State to try to host fans at KeyBank Center. Read more
Mike Harrington: Sabres forced to embrace challenge of daunting division. Read more
Dylan Cozens' late start to Sabres camp not a 'negative,' says GM Kevyn Adams. Read more
College hoops: Unbeaten Bona wishes it was better prepared for A-10 opener at Rhode Island. Read more
Why did the Duke women’s basketball team end its season? Here are some answers. Read more
High schools: 2020 Coaches All-Western New York Boys Soccer Team. Read more
