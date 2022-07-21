[BN] Blitz: Under-the-radar competition brewing at training camp for return jobs

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 21, 2022

Bills have under-the-radar competition brewing at training camp for return jobs

When you're as good as the Buffalo Bills are, you don't tend to have a lot of question marks looming over the depth chart when training camp comes around.

The Bills have a pretty good idea who is going to start at almost every position on the field, except for punter (and they don't punt very often). There will, of course, be roster battles for backup spots. That will always be true.

But true competition? Only on special teams.

While the punting job has gotten a lot of publicity, given that the Bills used a draft pick on Matt Araiza, two key jobs have sort of flown under the radar: kickoff returner and punt returner.

There are four main candidates for those jobs, and Jay Skurski took a closer look at each candidate ahead of camp.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

A fan guide to training camp: Buffalo Bills training camp is about to begin, returning to St. John Fisher University in Pittsford for the first time since 2019. Camp is sold out, but if you were lucky enough to snag a ticket, here are some things to know about the fan experience. Read more

How to get tickets to "Return of the Blue & Red" practice: The Buffalo Bills will host the "Return of the Blue & Red" practice on Aug. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The Bills said limited tickets are available, with a high demand expected. Read more

Former Bills wide receiver dies at age 50: Charles Johnson, who spent the 2002 season with the Buffalo Bills, has died in North Carolina. He was 50. A cause of death has not been released. Read more

Photos: Josh Allen tours Oishei Children's Hospital: Josh Allen stopped by Oishei Children's Hospital Wednesday for a tour to see for himself how the Patricia Allen Fund has helped make an impact on care for the kids who need it most. View photos

'13 seconds' remains a mystery, but Tyler Bass has produced big for the Bills: In case you missed it yesterday, Jay Skurski wrote about Tyler Bass, the kicker who has yet to speak with the media following the final seconds of Buffalo's season-ending loss in Kansas City. Those 13 seconds overshadow what has been a productive start to his career. Read more

Bills in good shape: ESPN asked its panel of experts to rate each team's quarterback situation, remaining (non-QB) roster, drafting ability, front office and coaching to rank who is best set up to pile up wins and show steady improvement over the next few years. Buffalo Bills fans should like the result. Read more

