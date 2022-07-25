 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Turkey burgers and toilet paper unexpectedly dominate the conversation at training camp

  • Updated
  • 0
BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 25, 2022

Buffalo Bills Training Camp

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen takes part in a throwing drill during the first day of training camp.

On Day 1 of Bills training camp, turkey burgers and toilet paper unexpectedly dominate the conversation

One of the main reasons Josh Allen liked the Bills returning to Pittsford and St. John Fisher University for the first time since 2019?

He loves the turkey burgers there.

But for newcomers like Von Miller, going away to camp has a little bit of a different feel. Quite literally.

“It’s different being 33 and in the dorm room, but it’s bigger than just your individual preference,” Miller said. "Again, I’m 33 years old and toilet paper’s different. The beds are different. There’s no TV in the dorm room. It’s a little bit different."

Jay Skurski has more on the Bills' long-awaited return to a more normal training camp.

The Bills had a crisp 90-minute workout on the grass field adjacent to Growney Stadium to open their 2022 training camp.

On day one, the red-zone defense picked up where it left off last season, highlighted by an interception by new defensive tackle Tim Settle.

Mark Gaughan's observations from the first workout include injury updates, the first look at the punter battle, and other highlights.

Jordan Poyer, agent Drew Rosenhaus both on hand for Bills training camp: Poyer is seeking a new contract after a strong season that earned him first-team All-Pro honors. Rosenhaus, Poyer's new agent, was at St. John Fisher University for the start of camp. Katherine Fitzgerald has the latest. Read more

Photos: The Bills are back on the field, and a full house of fans was there to see them in action. Here's a photo gallery from the first day. View photos

Videos: Sean McDermott, Brandon Beane, Josh Allen, Von Miller and Jordan Poyer all took the podium Sunday. Here's what they had to say. Watch

Mailbag: Who starts opposite Tre White if the All-Pro corner is ready to start the season? What do we know about Ken Dorsey? He was endorsed by Josh Allen, so that’s a plus, but does his game plan differ from Brian Daboll? Is training camp really the bonding experience some coaches and commentators make it out to be? In case you missed it, Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more

Bills reportedly work out former Rams guard Jamil Demby: Demby, 26, is listed at 6-foot-5 and 321 pounds. He spent last season with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, primarily on the practice squad. Read more

Texans rookie John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia: Metchie says he is getting treatment for acute promyelocytic leukemia, “the most curable form," and expects “to make a recovery at a later point in time.” Read more

Basketball: UB's Blue Collar U in line for return to TBT quarterfinals Read more

Bisons: Shaver's home run all the offense Bisons need to beat Rochester, 1-0 Read more

Wrestling: A Muslim wrestler from Buffalo made the Pan-Am Championships. The uniform requirement kept her from participating Read more

Rowing: Local rowers to compete in U-23 World Rowing Championships in Italy Read more

Today in sports history: July 25

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

