[BN] Blitz: Tua Tagovailoa couldn't ask for better shot to prove Bills fans wrong

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 23, 2022

PlayAction: Tua Tagovailoa couldn't ask for better shot to prove Bills fans wrong

Tua Tagovailoa answered a lot of questions about his talent last weekend in a come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens. Of course, it looks like Mike McDaniel's offense is putting the third-year quarterback in better spots, and Tyreek Hill is now in town, but Tagovailoa still needs to make the throws.

If "show me more" or "do it again" was your reaction to his career day, then Tagovailoa has the perfect opportunity to show naysayers what he's all about Sunday afternoon in Miami Gardens. Even if it happens to be against a depleted Buffalo Bills secondary.

If Tagovailoa can go toe-to-toe with Josh Allen, then maybe the Dolphins will have really arrived.

Mark Gaughan goes inside Tagovailoa's turnaround, what's working so well for the quarterback (hint: play-action fakes), and the key areas to pay attention to in this week's PlayAction analysis column.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Bills still have a banged-up secondary: Three starters from the Bills' secondary did not practice Thursday as the team gears up to face a Miami Dolphins team that has a lot of speed and talent on offense. “We believe in the next man up,” coach Sean McDermott said Thursday. “We’d love to have those guys out there. We’ll see how it works out here.” Katherine Fitzgerald has the latest. Read more

How we see it: Will the Bills move to 3-0 in convincing fashion? Will the Dolphins keep it close and let the Bills know they're coming? Or will Miami earn a statement win? Our staff weighs in with predictions for Sunday. Read more

PlayAction podcast: How concerned should the Buffalo Bills be about an inexperienced secondary going up against a resurgent Tua Tagovailoa and his favorite targets, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle? Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan also discuss who has exceeded expectations for the Bills so far, plus they examine a couple areas the Bills will be looking to improve upon. Listen here

View from Vegas: The Bills might be blistering, but there's reason to like Miami to cover the point spread, Marc Lawrence writes. Read more

Lower rating, more households: The rating for Bills-Titans Monday night was 10% lower than the combined 53.2 rating for the Bills’ 34-31 loss to Tennessee on "MNF" a year earlier. Household viewership, however, was up. Alan Pergament has the details. Read more

Buffalove is coming from everywhere: Why wouldn't it? "The Bills are winning big – and half the fun is that half the country likes them," Erik Brady writes. "We won’t call them America’s Team ... we should think of the Bills as North America’s Team." Read more

Is Miami's offense sustainable? From The Ringer: "Tua Tagovailoa is airing it out and leading the NFL’s most exciting offense through two weeks. How did Mike McDaniel unlock this new version of his quarterback, and how long will it continue?" Read more

Howard vs. Diggs is going to provide some excitement: Sure, it's the battle of two AFC East teams off to exciting starts, but one matchup on the field stands out on its own. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Mike Harrington: Extension in hand, Kevyn Adams has trust to build long run as Sabres GM Read more

Carrying 'quiet swagger,' Rasmus Dahlin growing in role as Sabres leader Read more

Sabres notebook: Captain, leadership group to be announced closer to opener Read more

High schools: Prep Talk: St. Joe's football off to first 3-0 start since 2013 as program continues to grow Read more

Undefeated Williamsville South beats Amherst 2-1, prepares for unbeaten Williamsville East Read more

Today in sports history: Sept. 23

