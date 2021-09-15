[BN] Blitz Trust in Dawson Knox on display in season opener

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Bills' trust in Dawson Knox on display in season opener

Week 1 came and went and Zach Ertz is still with the Philadelphia Eagles. Dawson Knox is still the Buffalo Bills' top tight end.

And on a day when the Bills struggled on offense and disappointed their home crowd with a season-opening loss, Knox's effort was one of the few positives to take away.

Josh Allen looked his way four times, and Knox, the 24-year-old third-year tight end, caught all four passes. He totaled 41 receiving yards and was on the field for 56% of Buffalo's snaps. Pro Football Focus graded Knox as the fourth-best player on the Bills during Sunday's game.

Coach Sean McDermott said Knox's improvement has been on display since the spring.

"He’s seen an increased level of trust from Josh and the tight end passing game. I believe Dawson’s best ball is ahead of him," McDermott said.

If Knox can stay healthy and avoid some inconsistency that has held him back at times, McDermott might be onto something.