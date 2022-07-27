[BN] Blitz: Tremaine Edmunds consistent in approach entering contract year

BY JEFF NEIBURG
July 27, 2022
Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds consistent in approach entering contract year
Tremaine Edmunds is saying the right things. This training camp starts what will be an interesting season for him. He's playing on the the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.
While others around him have received contract extensions, Edmunds is entering a prove-it year. Prove it to the Bills, or show off for someone else.
Edmunds knows one thing: a contract extension in Buffalo is not a decision for him alone to make.
"The only thing I can control is going out there playing ball and just performing at a high level," he said Tuesday.
And despite the long-term implications of this camp and this season, he says he's not treating it differently.
What are the Bills expecting out of him? Jay Skurski has more.
Day 3 observations: Buffalo's defensive line got deeper this offseason, and that showed Tuesday. Pressure was the theme during practice, and Ed Oliver, A.J. Epenesa, Jordan Philips, Shaq Lawson and others all made plays. However, players still aren't wearing pads, so take it for what you will. Mark Gaughan has the Day 3 observations, including an update on the punting battle and an injury report.
Here's a photo gallery from Tuesday's workout. View photos
Knox wants to stay: In case you missed it Tuesday, tight end Dawson Knox bought a home in Orchard Park. He's hoping to be there for a while. And after a breakout season in 2021, he's probably one step closer to that becoming a reality.
Catch up on our coverage: Camp is only a few days old, but The News has been busy. Here's what we've covered so far from Pittsford. Read more
NFL, SiriusXM extend deal: From the AP: The NFL has extended its deal with SiriusXM to broadcast and market the league's games over North America another five years through the 2027 Super Bowl.
Teams with unanswered questions: Camps are underway around the league, but plenty of teams still have some unknowns as the 2022 season nears.
Jones will have a role in shaping New England offense: Josh McDaniels is gone, and whatever the new Patriots offense looks like, it will have the hands of Mac Jones on it in some way, shape or form.
Sabres: Tracking where ex-Sabres, locals signed in NHL free agency Read more
UB football: UB football coach Maurice Linguist shines at media day, talks extension with Bulls Read more
UB football projected to finish third in MAC East preseason media poll Read more
Baseball: Worcester Red Sox edge Bisons 2-1 with a run in the ninth Read more
Erik Brady: Remembering Al Smith, Lou Boudreau and snapping Joe DiMaggio's 56-game hit streak Read more
High schools: Girls flag football elevated to 'emerging' status by state Read more
Today in sports history: July 27
