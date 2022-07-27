 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Tremaine Edmunds consistent in approach entering contract year

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 27, 2022

It's a big year for Buffalo Bills player Tremaine Edmunds.

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds consistent in approach entering contract year

Tremaine Edmunds is saying the right things. This training camp starts what will be an interesting season for him. He's playing on the the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

While others around him have received contract extensions, Edmunds is entering a prove-it year. Prove it to the Bills, or show off for someone else.

Edmunds knows one thing: a contract extension in Buffalo is not a decision for him alone to make.

"The only thing I can control is going out there playing ball and just performing at a high level," he said Tuesday.

And despite the long-term implications of this camp and this season, he says he's not treating it differently.

What are the Bills expecting out of him? Jay Skurski has more.

Day 3 observations: Buffalo's defensive line got deeper this offseason, and that showed Tuesday. Pressure was the theme during practice, and Ed Oliver, A.J. Epenesa, Jordan Philips, Shaq Lawson and others all made plays. However, players still aren't wearing pads, so take it for what you will. Mark Gaughan has the Day 3 observations, including an update on the punting battle and an injury report. Read more

Here's a photo gallery from Tuesday's workout. View photos

Knox wants to stay: In case you missed it Tuesday, tight end Dawson Knox bought a home in Orchard Park. He's hoping to be there for a while. And after a breakout season in 2021, he's probably one step closer to that becoming a reality. Read more

Catch up on our coverage: Camp is only a few days old, but The News has been busy. Here's what we've covered so far from Pittsford. Read more

NFL, SiriusXM extend deal: From the AP: The NFL has extended its deal with SiriusXM to broadcast and market the league’s games over North America another five years through the 2027 Super Bowl. Read more

Teams with unanswered questions: Camps are underway around the league, but plenty of teams still have some unknowns as the 2022 season nears. Read more

Jones will have a role in shaping New England offense: Josh McDaniels is gone, and whatever the new Patriots offense looks like, it will have the hands of Mac Jones on it in some way, shape or form. Read more

Sabres: Tracking where ex-Sabres, locals signed in NHL free agency Read more

UB football: UB football coach Maurice Linguist shines at media day, talks extension with Bulls Read more

UB football projected to finish third in MAC East preseason media poll Read more

Baseball: Worcester Red Sox edge Bisons 2-1 with a run in the ninth Read more

Erik Brady: Remembering Al Smith, Lou Boudreau and snapping Joe DiMaggio's 56-game hit streak Read more

High schools: Girls flag football elevated to 'emerging' status by state Read more

Today in sports history: July 27

Inside what Von Miller – 'probably the rarest person in the NFL' – brings to the Bills

When the Bills take the field Sunday to start training camp at St. John Fisher University, they believe Miller will be the missing piece to get them to the Super Bowl. There’s some sense of serendipity: Miller spent months thinking he’d be drafted by the Bills in 2011. But instead, his path took him elsewhere, shaping him at each stop. Miles from Buffalo, he grew up, he grew attached. He was traded away, he broke down, he started over. Now, he’s starting over again, but this time, it is on his terms.

Biden's COVID symptoms improve; WH says he's staying busy

COVID-19 symptoms left President Joe Biden with a deep, raspy voice and persistent cough as he met Friday via videoconference with his top economic team, but he tried to strike a reassuring tone, declaring, “I feel much better than I sound.” White House officials say Biden is working more than eight hours a day. His appetite hasn’t diminished, and he signed bills into law and took part in his daily intelligence briefings, albeit via phone. The president’s doctors say his mild symptoms are improving and he has responded well to treatment. He tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.

