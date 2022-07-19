 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Tre'Davious White's return date dominates the conversation at cornerback

  • Updated
  • 0
BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 19, 2022

Bills Saints (copy) (copy)

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) was hurt last season against the New Orleans Saints when he suffered a torn knee ligament.

Training camp preview: Tre'Davious White's return date dominates the conversation at cornerback

Will Tre'Davious White be ready to play Sept. 8 in Los Angeles? Or will he miss that game and others at the beginning of a season with high expectations for the Bills?

That's one of the biggest questions facing the Bills as we count down the days until training camp begins this weekend.

The question has left a cloud of uncertainty over the cornerback position. 

If White is unable to start Week 1, the Bills could be looking at a starting tandem of rookie top pick Kaiir Elam and third-year veteran Dane Jackson. The depth chart beyond White and those two is a little less clear.

In part nine in our series previewing the Bills at each position as training camp nears, Jay Skurski dives into the cornerbacks.

With the potential for White to miss some time early in the season, this is a big training camp for Cam Lewis, who had a stellar four-year career at the University at Buffalo before the Bills signed the cornerback as an undrafted free agent in 2019. 

Lewis has appeared in 12 games in the regular season over the past two years. 

Will Lewis take advantage of the opportunity?

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Stability at safety: In case you missed yesterday's preview, Mark Gaughan looked at the continuity the Bills have at safety. Read more

Backup Damar Hamlin is watching the stars ahead of him like a hawk, taking in as much as he can. “Man, I don’t even know where to start with that,” Hamlin said when asked what he learned last year from the two starting safeties. Read more

Mailbag: Here's some of what readers asked of Katherine Fitzgerald this week: What are your top three and bottom three stadiums? With Ketchup Field getting a new name, and Highmark’s deal ending with the current lease, are there any front-runners for the gap years and the new joint? What are the Covid-19 rules and protocols for this season? Does the NFL still keep vaccination stats? Read more

New stadium, new experience: More details emerge on Buffalo Bills facility: “We want to really harness the energy of the Buffalo fans and create a unique game-day experience," said Scott Radecic, project executive for Populous, the stadium's architect. What will that look like? More details emerged at a public meeting last week. Read more

The NFL's mission to reach more fans: From Sports Illustrated: "The league’s chief media and business officer Brian Rolapp writes about the present and future and why there is no better time to be a fan of the game." Read more

PFF Top 50: Pro Football Focus started its list of the Top 50 players Monday by revealing the players ranked 41 to 50. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Mike Harrington: To Eric Comrie, the Sabres' net is the opportunity he's waited to get his whole career Read more

Ilya Lyubushkin never enjoyed facing the Sabres. Now, he wants to help them win Read more

High schools: Six Western New York players named to U.S. Lacrosse All-American team Read more

Colleges: St. Bonaventure's Courtney Stockard continues comeback at The Basketball Tournament Read more

Today in sports history: July 19

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

