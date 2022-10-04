[BN] Blitz: Tre'Davious White is eligible, but his return to the Bills is uncertain

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 4, 2022

Observations: Tre'Davious White's return still uncertain; Jamison Crowder headed to injured reserve

The first four weeks of the NFL season are behind us, and Tre'Davious White is eligible to return to the Bills after starting the season on the physically-unable-to-perform list alongside Ike Boettger.

But as much as the Bills could use the All-Pro White back in the lineup, his return to the team doesn't seem to be imminent.

“He continues to improve in his rehab and we’ll get him back out there when he’s ready,” coach Sean McDermott said. “Really, that’s all I have for you.”

NFL teams are typically coy, but don't expect White to be on the field Wednesday and playing in Sunday's game vs. Pittsburgh.

As Jay Skurski points out: " If White were to return to practice this week, for example, he could be ready to return after the team’s bye week for a home game against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 30."

Skurski's observations from Monday has more details on White, plus the latest on other injuries and how knowledge of the offensive system benefited the Bills during Sunday’s comeback.

Today in sports history: Oct. 4

