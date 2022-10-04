[BN] Blitz: Tre'Davious White is eligible, but his return to the Bills is uncertain

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Oct. 4, 2022
Observations: Tre'Davious White's return still uncertain; Jamison Crowder headed to injured reserve
The first four weeks of the NFL season are behind us, and Tre'Davious White is eligible to return to the Bills after starting the season on the physically-unable-to-perform list alongside Ike Boettger.
But as much as the Bills could use the All-Pro White back in the lineup, his return to the team doesn't seem to be imminent.
“He continues to improve in his rehab and we’ll get him back out there when he’s ready,” coach Sean McDermott said. “Really, that’s all I have for you.”
People are also reading…
Skurski's observations from Monday has more details on White, plus the latest on other injuries and how knowledge of the offensive system benefited the Bills during Sunday’s comeback.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Milano, Edmunds put on clinic in Bills' nickel defense: The Ravens held the football for 38 minutes Sunday and somehow managed 84 fewer yards of offense than their season average. Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds held a clinic on defending in space Sunday. Here's a look back at their performances. Read more
Jackson, Poyer resume every-down roles: Dane Jackson played 69 of the defense’s 70 snaps during Sunday’s 23-20 victory. Jordan Poyer played all 70. Here are Jay Skurski's takeaways from the snap counts. Read more
Singletary bounced back from lost fumble: Devin Singletary's fumble at the end of the first quarter led to points for the Ravens. But the Bills showed their continued faith in the running back, and it paid off. “I can't rave enough about what he is, who he is and what he does for this team,” Josh Allen said. Read more
Broadcast breakdown: How good is CBS' No. 2 crew? As Alan Pergament describes: "(Ian) Eagle is an excellent play-by-play announcer with a high excitement level on key plays, a good sense of humor and apparently a deep understanding of pop music and the chaos theory." Here's a look back at Eagle and Charles Davis' performance on the broadcast from Baltimore. Read more
CBS’ top NFL announcing team of play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and analyst Tony Romo will be working the next two Bills games. Read more
Wilkins will appeal: Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins said he plans to appeal the fine levied against him for unsportsmanlike conduct in the game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. Read more
Miss any of our game coverage? Here's a hub with links to all of our coverage from Sunday's win in Baltimore. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Sabres forge a real look in practice, will take lineup through final two exhibitions Read more
High schools: Bennett and Lancaster tie for No. 1 ranking in News large schools football poll Read more
Iroquois remains in top spot of News small school football poll Read more
High school coaches polls in soccer, field hockey, volleyball and cross country (Week 5) Read more
High school notes: Canisius' Habib wins All-Catholic golf; Mount St. Mary's honors Trotman Read more
Today in sports history: Oct. 4
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.