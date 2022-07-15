[BN] Blitz: Training camp preview: Loads of competition in Bills WR room

BY MADISON HRICIK

July 15, 2022

Training camp preview: Loads of competition in Bills WR room

Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane wasn’t joking immediately after the draft when he suggested he could add talent to the wide receiver room.

“I don't feel we have enough at almost anything,” Beane said. “We're looking to add everywhere. I would tell all my players that. Like, I'm trying to add as much competition as I can.”

Sure enough, Beane signed veteran Tavon Austin five weeks later. Austin is a veteran of 113 NFL games over nine seasons and has 244 career receptions.

The two starting outside receiver spots for the Bills are set with Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis. After that, everything is up for grabs in a crowded wideout room of 11 players. Wide receiver will be one of the most competitive positions in training camp at St. John Fisher University.

– Mark Gaughan

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Training camp previews: Read more in our series looking at the status of each position before the Bills open training camp July 24. Tight ends; offensive line; running backs; and quarterbacks.

Ex-Jet Jamison Crowder eager to produce in Bills' explosive offense: "I’m trying to pick up on the playbook as best I can and get the reps I need, so once I get the opportunity, I make the most of it,” Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder said. Read more

Erik Brady: Pet sitters, pickleball and the Buffalo Bill who wore No. 32 before you-know-who: Gary McDermott’s Bills went 1-12-1, worst record in pro football in 1968, which is how they got the No. 1 overall pick in the 1969 draft. The Bills used it for O.J. Simpson. Read more

Sean Kirst: With Bruce Smith as ally, retired officers vow that Aaron Salter's sacrifice is never forgotten: When retired Buffalo police officers Earl Perrin, Bradford Pitts and Nate Goldsmith announced their plans for a scholarship in honor and memory of their close friend, Aaron Salter Jr., they hoped they could raise enough money to help one graduating senior at Hutchinson Central Technical High School. But plans evolved. Read more

Public focuses on sidewalks, transportation, security at new Bills stadium: Neighboring businesses and area residents focused on the need for sidewalks, more public transportation and berms and fences to keep fans off local properties when they got their first opportunity to express concerns and ask questions about the new stadium to be built for the Buffalo Bills. Read more

Morse repays Bills Backers Club of Kansas City with unexpected visit: Bills center Mitch Morse recently thanked the Bills Backers of Kansas City for their generosity with a visit for beer and wings at the group's home base, Al's Bar & Grill in Parkville, Mo. Read more

The unbreakable bond of Stefon and Trevon Diggs: From Sports Illustrated: "An unstoppable wide receiver and an unbeatable cornerback, the Diggs brothers have become the best of the NFL’s best. Just ask, they’ll tell you." Read more

Adam Schefter isn't slowing down: From the Washington Post: "Even after a string of controversies, Schefter’s star is only rising at ESPN. No pictures, please." Read more

Bell shifts focus to boxing: Le'Veon Bell says he won't play in the NFL this season and is focused on his fighting career. He says his fight against Adrian Peterson is his "introduction." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Mike Harrington: Even though he's not on the ice, Matthew Savoie already finding his comfort zone with the Sabres Read more

Impressed by the Sabres' progress, Devon Levi embracing pressure, expectations Read more

Mike Harrington: It's tough to see Ottawa and Detroit going for it, but Kevyn Adams is staying on his course Read more

Colleges: St. Bonaventure men's basketball to play Nov. 15 in South Dakota Read more

High schools: 46th annual Kensington Lions All-Star Classic to be held July 29 at Buffalo State Read more

Meet the All-WNY baseball teams for large and small schools

Golf: Auburn rising junior Carson Bacha takes one-shot lead at Porter Cup after two rounds Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.