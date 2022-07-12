[BN] Blitz: Training camp preview: Bills preach physicality in run game

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 12, 2022

Training camp preview: Bills preach physicality in run game

Buffalo's offense was pretty potent last season even before the running game really got going. That's the advantage a quarterback with Josh Allen's skill set brings to the table.

But once Devin Singletary found his footing later in the season, the offense became a dynamic unit that was tough to stop.

The Bills would like nothing more than for Singletary and his colleagues to pick up where they left off, and they added a talented runner, James Cook, to the equation in the draft.

Offensive line coach Aaron Kromer is back after five years away. His scheme will surely impact how Buffalo runs the football.

“It's different for sure,” center Mitch Morse said on the run game under Kromer.

In part two of our series previewing each position on the Bills before training camp, Katherine Fitzgerald goes inside the running backs room.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Singletary embraces learning in bid to stay on a roll: Devin Singletary finally found his stride toward the end of last season, and it came at a great time for the Bills. His teammates weren't surprised. It was just the running back's hard work paying off. Entering the last year of his rookie deal, he has a lot of motivation to follow up last year's finish with a strong 2022. Read more

The other 13 seconds of infamy in Bills history: 13 has been the Bills’ unlucky number before. And those squandered seconds led to the moment we know as Wide Right. Read on, if you dare... Read more

What happens when a Bills fan wears a team flag to Fenway Park in Boston? "I took to Twitter in a sarcastic way and said, 'Someone stop me from bringing my Bills flag to Fenway Park.” People were commenting on it, saying, “Do it!” So, I did." Read more

Training camp preview: Quarterbacks: In case you missed it yesterday, the first part in our camp preview series highlighted the quarterback room. Read more

Heinz no more: From the Associated Press: "The Pittsburgh Steelers have run out of Heinz. And they’re not running to the store to grab more. The Steelers have ended their longtime partnership with the formerly Pittsburgh-based food company." Read more

Rice part of Broncos ownership: Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has been added to the new Broncos ownership group. Read more

Bills fans deserve it: NFL.com asked some experts which NFL fans deserve a Super Bowl title the most. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Star-studded Sabres development camp will include eight first-round picks Read more

Sabres send qualifying offers to four restricted free agents; Kevyn Adams confirms interest in Lawrence Pilut Read more

Sabres GM for the Day: Plotting a course for a tricky offseason Read more

Football: Martin Januszkiewicz, 71, teacher, youth sports coach and former Syracuse and Lackawanna football player dies Read more

Jamestown's Trey Drake commits to North Dakota State, thanks father for childhood lessons Read more

Today in sports history: July 12

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.