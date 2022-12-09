[BN] Blitz: Tracing Shaq Lawson's path from roster bubble to instrumental role

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 9, 2022

Inside the Bills: Tracing Shaq Lawson's path from roster bubble to instrumental role on the defensive line

Shaq Lawson was brought back to provide the Bills with some depth along the defensive line in training camp.

The big signing of the offseason, Von Miller, agreed to a deal with the Bills the day before the Bills brought Lawson back for the league minimum.

“I knew it was going to be a humbling year,” Lawson said in an interview with The Buffalo News on Thursday.

But Lawson doesn't lack confidence. He was on the field in training camp lining up with the scout team. It seemed like he was on the roster bubble.

"I just remember him coming to the sideline," Jordan Poyer said. "He was like, 'Man, y'all going to have me out here practicing these practice reps. I'm going to end up being the starter, y'all going to see.’ ”

Well, Lawson was right, and now his role may increase even more with Miller sidelined for the rest of the season.

Jay Skurski wrote about Lawson's path from roster bubble to instrumental role on the defensive line.

