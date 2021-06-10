[BN] Blitz: Tommy Sweeney details long road back from Covid-19

BY JEFF NEIBURG
June 10, 2021
Inside the Bills: Tommy Sweeney details long road back from Covid-19, myocarditis diagnosis
More than 260 NFL players tested positive for Covid-19 last season, about eight players per team.
So Tommy Sweeney wasn't an abnormality when he tested positive for the virus in Week 7 as he continued to work his way back from foot surgery.
What followed, however, made Sweeney unique and nearly changed the course of his football playing career. During an echocardiogram that was required before Sweeney could return to the field, doctors discovered Sweeney was suffering from myocarditis, a rare but potentially serious side effect of the virus.
Left untreated, it can cause permanent heart damage or even cardiac arrest.
Career over? He thought about it while being forced to refrain from any sort of physical exertion for three months.
“The walls were closing in,” Sweeney said. “It sucked."
The Bills' tight end opened up to Jay Skurski about his long road back.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Does Christian Wade have a shot? The journey from professional rugby in England to the NFL in the U.S. for Christian Wade has been a fun one to watch unfold, but the running back is ready for more than fun. He wants to play. Will he get a chance in Year 3? Jay Skurski takes a look. Read more
Allen isn't satisfied: In case you missed it, Vic Carucci's latest column examines how Josh Allen's personality doesn't allow for him to be content, even after his MVP-like season. "He is really the same guy every day since he's been here," offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said. "He's got an underdog mentality. He's a grinder, he's never satisfied." Read more
OTA observations: A rare spring scuffle broke out after A.J. Epenesa intercepted Josh Allen at the line of scrimmage and returned the ball for a touchdown Tuesday. Jon Feliciano did not enjoy that. Jay Skurski has more on the scuffle in his observations from practice, which also include attendance notes. Read more
Brady pushing for a repeat: From the AP: Tom Brady isn't getting complacent at age 43. "The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since Brady’s 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots, and the 43-year-old quarterback doesn’t want teammates taking anything for granted." Read more
Onward to Germany: Also from the AP: "The NFL wants to expand its international series by holding regular-season games in Germany, launching a process Wednesday to identify a partner city." Read more
