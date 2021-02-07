[BN] Blitz: Tom Brady's legacy could continue to grow tonight

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Mahomes vs. Brady in a rematch of sorts: Two years ago, a Dee Ford offsides penalty kept Kansas City out of the Super Bowl. Instead, Tom Brady went to his ninth and Patrick Mahomes was told to wait his turn, which would come the next season ... and now the season after that. But that night was when Mahomes knew he was doing things the right way because he had a visit from Brady in the locker room after the game. He gets a shot at taking Brady down tonight, and starting a path to matching him in the record books. Read more