[BN] Blitz: Tom Brady's legacy could continue to grow tonight

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 7, 2021
Tom Brady's legacy only grows larger in making Super Bowl in first season with Bucs
How many times have you thought with some reasonable certainty that Tom Brady was done?
It's possible that he's arguably had a Hall of Fame career since people thought he was done.
NFL quarterbacks aren't supposed to be this good still at age 43. Yes, Tampa built a very quality team around him, but we're talking about a team that went 7-9 last season and missed the playoffs.
Tonight, the Bucs play in their home stadium for the Super Bowl, and it's hard to give credit to anyone other than Brady, who seems like he's going to play forever and keep winning. Tonight, he plays in his 10th Super Bowl. It's hard to fathom.
This year seems to have done more for Brady's legacy than any other. He got here without Bill Belichick, silencing some doubters in the process.
Jay Skurski has more on Brady and his legacy.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Mahomes vs. Brady in a rematch of sorts: Two years ago, a Dee Ford offsides penalty kept Kansas City out of the Super Bowl. Instead, Tom Brady went to his ninth and Patrick Mahomes was told to wait his turn, which would come the next season ... and now the season after that. But that night was when Mahomes knew he was doing things the right way because he had a visit from Brady in the locker room after the game. He gets a shot at taking Brady down tonight, and starting a path to matching him in the record books. Read more
Matchups to watch: The game could be won in the trenches when the Chiefs have the football. That's when Tampa's front four could take advantage of a banged-up Kansas City offensive line. If that doesn't tip the scales, Tom Brady vs. KC's deep safeties might. Mark Gaughan has a look at the three matchups to watch. Read more
Scouting report: The Bucs could find themselves having advantages all over the field Sunday if they're able to take advantage of their mismatches. As Jay Skurski's scouting report shows, Tampa has the upper hand on offense when they're running and throwing and on defense when the Chiefs are running. But Skurski still thinks the Chiefs pull it out. Read more
Defensive coordinators face tough challenges: Imagine trying to game plan against Tom Brady in a Super Bowl. Imagine trying to game plan in any game against Patrick Mahomes. Todd Bowles and Steve Spagnuolo have had their hands full. Milt Northrop has more on them, as well as a capsule look at tonight's game. Read more
Mailbag: Will Patrick Mahomes be another Tom Brady and keep the Bills out of the Super Bowl on a long-term basis? Mike Lodish went to six Super Bowls, Tom Brady is going to No. 10. Is there anyone in between them? How has Christian Wade progressed? Jay Skurski answers those questions and others in this Super Bowl Week mailbag. Read more
Awards season: Josh Allen finished second behind Aaron Rodgers for the MVP award. Read more
Sean McDermott finished second in voting for the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year award. Read more
Brian Daboll was named Assistant Coach of the Year. Read more
Comedian throws shade at Cole Beasley: Kevin Hart was having a little fun in presenting the MVP award on the NFL Honors show Saturday night, but some Bills fans were left with a sour taste in their mouth over what they thought was disrespect to Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley. Read more
How the Seattle Seahawks stayed Covid-free: From The New York Times: "The only team to play the entire season without any confirmed positive cases did so with innovative thinking, vigilance to protocols and some Pete Carroll-style competition." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Inside the Sabres: Jack Eichel, Taylor Hall should skate apart, and other observations amid pause. Read more
Sabres' Dylan Cozens, Curtis Lazar added to NHL's Covid protocol list. Read more
12 Sabres game dates changed as Dylan Cozens, Curtis Lazar added to Covid list. Read more
College hoops: UB gets boost from some unexpected sources in rout of Miami. Read more
Slow start, second-half scoring drought plagues St. Bonaventure in loss at Saint Louis. Read more
