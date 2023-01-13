[BN] Blitz: Time to win is now as story of the Bills' season has yet to be written

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 13, 2023

Time to win is now as story of the Bills' 2022 season has yet to be written

For whatever reason, it has at times felt like the 2022 Bills haven't lived up to expectations, especially if you watch the games while scrolling on social media to see reactions from fans.

But the Bills have actually accomplished quite a lot this season. They matched a franchise record in wins. They won a third straight division title for the first time since 1991. They finished No. 1 in Football Outsiders’ “DVOA."

Sure, they lost three games they were favored to win, but the losses came by a combined eight points, and the Vikings game is a Bills win probably 95-plus times if you simulate the final minutes of that game 100 times.

None of this means anything, though, because these Bills will be judged by what happens next.

That's life as the preseason Super Bowl favorite, and life as one of the favorites to win the Lombardi Trophy at the start of the playoffs.

Jay Skurski wrote about where the Bills are, and why the time to win is now.

Medical and training staffs in rare spotlight: “It's certainly not an exaggeration to say that the skilled and the immediate response by all of these talented caregivers prevented a very tragic outcome at that moment,” said Dr. Allen Sills, NFL Chief Medical Officer. Who are those people? Katherine Fitzgerald has more on the people who were recognized on the Highmark Stadium field last Sunday. Read more

Bills gave up way more deep balls, and here comes Miami: ... with a caveat: there's no Tua Tagovailoa. Still, the Dolphins are dangerous with deep balls not because of who is throwing them, but because of who is catching them. Those players are a big reason the Bills gave up way more yards on deep passes than ever before under Leslie Frazier. Read more

Thursday notebook: The Bills added Cole Beasley to the 53-man roster. Jordan Poyer returned to practice Thursday after sitting out the first practice of the week Wednesday to manage a lingering knee injury. And we know where the potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship game will be played. Jay Skurski has the news from a busy Thursday. Read more

Turnover woes can't continue: Sean McDermott put a statistic on the board: the Bills' record during the regular season when winning the turnover margin since 2020. It's 19-1. The Bills were at times a turnover machine this year, and it could be what stands between them and a Super Bowl run. Read more

AFC arms race: The playoffs are showcasing the quarterbacks arms race that has occurred in the AFC, Ben Solak of The Ringer wrote. "It’s been a post-Brady conference for a while. Now it’s one packed with star passers." Read more

Is Tua's football future in doubt?: There are the obvious concerns for the quarterback's brain injuries, but also this: "The Dolphins are in a tough spot, because he's a good player but a lot like Kirk Cousins," an AFC exec told ESPN. "If you give him good football players, he's going to be productive. If you ask him to go win a game and put a team on his back, that's asking a lot." The Dolphins have a decision to make on Tagovailoa's future. Read more

Today in sports history: Jan. 13

