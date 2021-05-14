[BN] Blitz: Tight plane squeeze can't spoil warm Buffalo welcome for Bills' rookie O-linemen

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

May 14, 2021

Tight plane squeeze can't spoil warm Buffalo welcome for Bills' rookie O-linemen

Fitting three NFL offensive lineman comfortably in a small commuter plane is no easy task, especially when they all exceed 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weigh at least 310 pounds. That was precisely the predicament that Bills rookies Spencer Brown, Tommy Doyle and Jack Anderson found themselves in for a connecting flight from Chicago's O'Hare Airport to Buffalo on Wednesday.

"It was some musical chairs going on with rearranging us and trying to get us in the best spot possible," Brown told reporters Thursday. "Shout out to American Airlines for getting me an exit row. ... Jack had the same thing going on and Tommy had the exit row right away. But it was like musical chairs there for a bit."