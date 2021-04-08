[BN] Blitz: This WR class has some depth if Bills desire

BY JEFF NEIBURG

NFL draft preview: Bills stocked at wide receiver, but great year for depth

The Bills went from having one of the league's worst collection of wide receivers to having one of its best in just a few years, aided of course in the 2020 acquisition of Stefon Diggs.

Unless anything drastic happens (i.e. an injury) the Bills are pretty certain who their top four receivers will be on the depth chart in 2021: Diggs, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders and Gabriel Davis. Then there's Brandon Powell, who will try to replace Andre Roberts and win the returner job. And Isaiah Hodgins, the 2020 sixth-round pick who was injured last season.

Beasley and Sanders aren't very young, so while the Bills are highly unlikely to be using a top pick on a receiver, they will probably try to find some depth options. Luckily for them, it's a good year for that.