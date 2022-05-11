[BN] Blitz: This Bills fan traveled 38,000 miles in 20 weeks to see all 19 games

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 11, 2022

Bills Mafia loves to travel, but this fan logged 38,000 miles last season for her team

How far would you travel to see your favorite team? Your answer is probably a bit irrational and maybe not even feasible.

For Sara Larson, the answer is something like 38,000 miles in 20 weeks. Larson, who grew up near the Finger Lakes, attended all 19 Bills games last season despite living in Sunrise, Fla.

As Katherine Fitzgerald wrote: "There was the Friendsgiving in New Orleans. The 40th birthday for a friend in Florida. Seeing friends from her childhood in Week 4. Tailgating inside a U-Haul because of the wind in Week 13."

What will this year bring? The NFL schedule is being released tomorrow night, and there will be plenty of planning for Larson to do when it's all official.

She's not the only one...

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Spector has championship experience, plays with an 'edge': Brandon Beane said the Bills had a good grade on Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector, their seventh round pick after Spector was a two-year starter at weak-side linebacker for Clemson. The Bills liked Spector’s defensive versatility and ability to contribute on special teams, Jay Skurski wrote. Read more

Hughes joining Addison on Texans' D-line: Jerry Hughes is reuniting with Mario Addison and continuing his NFL career with the Houston Texans, according to multiple reports. Read more

Odds of a Bills-Rams meeting in NFL kickoff game get even better: Earlier in the week we learned that the Bills would play on Monday Night Football in Week 2. Tuesday, we learned that the odds the Bills will meet the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL kickoff game to open the season got even better. Read more

Allen to be guest on ESPN alternate broadcast of PGA Championship: Josh Allen will be among the celebrity guests appearing on ESPN during the broadcast next week of the PGA Championship, to be held at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. Read more

Brady to join Fox: When he retires, eventually, Tom Brady is slated be the highest-paid broadcaster. He'll make more money in the booth than he did on the field, reportedly. Read more

Ex-kicker sues Jags: From the Associated Press: "Former NFL placekicker Josh Lambo has filed a lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars, saying former coach Urban Meyer created a hostile work environment." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Sabres stand pat at lottery, will pick 9th, 16th in first round of NHL draft Read more

Observations: Arttu Ruotsalainen is a standout but Amerks drop series opener in Utica Read more

Basketball: Bob Lanier, St. Bonaventure and NBA legend, dies at 73 Read more

Colleges: 6-foot-11 center Isaac Jack commits to UB men's basketball Read more

How UB women's basketball added Division II national champions Re'Shawna Stone, Zakiyah Winfield to roster Read more

High schools: Lew-Port's Sophie Massaro becomes second Lancer with 100 career goals Read more

Today in sports history: May 11

