[BN] Blitz: The Rock: Mitch Morse has been a constant

Jan. 9, 2022
The Rock: Mitch Morse has been a constant on Bills' constantly shuffling offensive line
With a win today, the Bills clinch the AFC East title for the second consecutive year, the first time the franchise has accomplished that since a four-year run from 1988-91.
It's a big day in Western New York.
Now, imagine being Mitch Morse. The Bills have gone through a lot of changes on the offensive line this season, and Morse, the center, has been the one constant. One more strong performance from Morse and the line should be more than enough to help the Bills win the division.
But for Morse, this weekend is bigger for another reason.
Right after today's game, Morse will be on the first flight home to Kansas City, preparing to be with his wife, Caitlin, as she's induced and gives birth to their second child.
“I would say this week for me is a microcosm of the whole season, right? We're inducing Monday morning, so after the Sunday game, I'll be making a trip out to Kansas City to celebrate the birth of ... we don't know what,” Morse said.
It'll be a surprise.
Jay Skurski has much more on Morse (will he be back next season?), Buffalo's only offensive lineman to start every game in the same position this year.
